2020 candidate John Hickenlooper booed & jeered for trashing socialism

Former governor John Hickenlooper, a 2020 candidate for president, was booed and jeered heartily for saying socialism isn’t the answer. If you are wondering whether Democrats embrace socialism/communism, that’s your answer.

On Saturday, he told thousands of Democratic party activists in California to abandon socialism if they want to win in 2020 and that made the leftist Democrats angry. They loudly jeered their disapproval.

“The Republicans are definitely already trying to paint us into a corner as socialists, and we need to be very clear to say we are not socialists,” he said.

Loud jeers rose from the crowd.

“We know that it is absolutely essential to beat Donald Trump — but it is not sufficient,” he said at the California Democratic Party convention. “We must address the divisions tearing us apart. We must tackle the kitchen-table challenges facing Americans. But let me be clear, if we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer.”

Again, the crowd erupted with loud boos, disrupting Hickenlooper for a prolonged period of time. They booed again when he argued against eliminating private health insurance and against trying “to tackle climate change by guaranteeing every American a government job.”

On Medicare for All, he said, "I don't mind a single-payer system. But I don't think we can create that change by edict. It just doesn't work that way in this country."

No one normal can win in California. Maduro or Putin would have a better chance of winning than a normal American.

A protester who grabbed the microphone from U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday at the California Democratic Party State Convention reportedly also interrupted a Bernie Sanders rally in 2016.

The protester, identified as Aiden Cook, 24, hopped onto the convention stage in San Francisco and snatched the microphone from Harris, saying he wanted to discuss “a much bigger issue,” the Mercury News of San Jose reported.

He is an animal rights nutjob.

Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere said afterward that Cook wanted to “call on Harris to support ordinary citizens rescuing animals,” the Bay Area’s FOX 2 reported.

TREVOR LOUDON’S 2019 LIST OF SOCIALISTS/COMMUNISTS IN CONGRESS

Here’s my list of 50 of the most obvious socialists in the House, with links to my website Keywiki for the backup evidence. Apologies to the many I’ve omitted. Please email me at trevor.newzeal @gmail.com if you’d like to be included in future lists.

Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) Has worked closely with the Communist Party USA since at least 1993. A self-described “Alinskyite.” Traveled to Cuba in 2015.

Ami Bera (D-CA) Has used Communist Party USA campaign volunteers in 2010, 2014 and 2016. Also close to Democratic Socialists of America.

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Very close to several key Communist Party USA allies in San Francisco in the 1970s and ’80s. Also some involvement with Democratic Socialists of America.

Barbara Lee (D-CA) Lee has been close to the Communist Party USA for decades. In the 1990s she was a leading member of the Communist Party spin-off Committees of Correspondence. Has been to Cuba more than 20 times.

Ro Khanna (D-CA) Very close to Democratic Socialists of America.

Salud Carbajal (D-CA) Long history with Democratic Socialists of America members.

Judy Chu (D-CA) Was heavily involved with the now-defunct pro-Beijing Communist Workers Party in the 1970s and ’80s. Still works closely with former members today. China’s best friend in the US Congress.

Raul Ruiz (D-CA) Worked closely with Workers World Party members in Massachusetts in the late 1990s.

Karen Bass (D-CA) Was actively involved with the Marxist-Leninist group Line of March in the 1980s. Still works closely with former members. Mentored by a leading Communist Party USA member. Also close to Democratic Socialists of America and some Freedom Road Socialist Organization members. Has been to Cuba at least 4 times.

Maxine Waters (D-CA) Long history with the Communist Party USA. Also ties to some Communist Workers Party and Workers World Party fronts. Has employed staff members from Democratic Socialists of America and League of Revolutionary Struggle.

Joe Courtney (D-CT) Has worked closely with several Communist Party USA leaders.

Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) Has worked extremely closely with the Communist Party USA for many years. Traveled to Cuba in 2014.

Jim Himes (D-CT) His 1988 thesis “The Sandinista Defense Committees and the Transformation of Political Culture in Nicaragua” was a sympathetic portrayal of Marxist government’s civilian spy network. Has worked closely with one Communist Party USA front group.

Kathy Castor (D-FL) Has worked closely with Cuba and pro-Castro organizations to open US trade with the communist island.

John Lewis (D-GA) Worked closely with the Communist Party USA and Socialist Party USA in the 1960s. In recent years has worked with Democratic Socialists of America members.

Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) Has worked with Democratic Socialists of America members through her political career. Ties to some Filipino-American “former communists.” Worked with Communist Party USA affiliated former Congressman Dennis Kucinich to defend Soviet-Russian puppet Syrian leader Bashar-al-Assad.

Bobby Rush (D-IL) Former leader of the Maoist-leaning Black Panther Party. Has worked closely with Communist Party USA and Democratic Socialists of America. Has traveled to Cuba twice.

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL) Has worked closely with the Communist Party USA for nearly 40 years.

Danny Davis (D-IL) Was a member of Democratic Socialists of America in the mid 2000s. Has worked closely with the Communist Party USA since the 1980s. Also close to Committees of Correspondence in the 1990s.

Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) Was a member of Democratic Socialists of America in the 1980s and has continued to work closely with the organization. Has also worked closely with some Communist Party USA members.

Dave Loebsack (D-IA) has worked closely with Socialist Party USA and

Democratic Socialists of America members for many years.

John Yarmuth (D-KY) has worked with Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism members. Traveled to Cuba in 2011.

Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has worked closely with Democratic Socialists of America for many years.

Jim McGovern (D-MA) has supported Latin American socialist and revolutionary groups for 20 years. Has traveled to Cuba at least three times.

Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) Has been endorsed by Democratic Socialists of America. Worked with Freedom Road Socialist Organization front groups and with the pro-Beijing Chinese Progressive Association in Boston.

Andy Levin (D-MI) Close to Democratic Socialists of America for at least a decade.

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) Democratic Socialists of America member.

Betty McCollum (D-MN) Close ties to communist Laos. Has worked with Democratic Socialists of America members. Traveled to Cuba in 2014.

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) Supported by Democratic Socialists of America- controlled groups Our Revolution and National Nurses United. Reportedly a self-described “Democratic Socialist.”

Bennie Thompson (D-MS) Was close to the Communist Party USA for many years. Also supported one Communist Workers Party organization. Traveled to Cuba in 2000 and worked with Fidel Castro to train leftist American medical students in Cuba.

William Lacy Clay (D-MO) Has worked with Communist Party USA fronts for many years.

Greg Meeks (D-NY) Has traveled to Cuba at least 3 times. Was a strong supporter of Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

Grace Meng (D-NY) Very close to the pro-Beijing Asian Americans for Equality. Was also active in a radical Korean-American organization.

Nydia Velasquez (D-NY) Close ties to Democratic Socialists of America. Welcomed Fidel Castro to Harlem in 1995.

Yvette Clarke (D-NY) Addressed a Workers World Party rally in 2005. A close ally of a prominent Democratic Socialists of America member. Traveled to Cuba in 2007.

Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Was a member of the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee in the 1970s and was involved with Democratic Socialists of America in the ’80s and ’90s.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) A member of Democratic Socialists of America.

Jose Serrano (D-NY) Close ties to the Communist Party USA and Democratic Socialists of America. Was a strong supporter of Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) Some connection to the Workers World Party and Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Also close to the “former” communist-led Moral Mondays movement.

Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) Ties to Democratic Socialists of America. Traveled to Cuba in 2002.

Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) Ties to Democratic Socialists of America.

Steve Cohen (D-TN) Close ties to Memphis Socialist Party USA members. Traveled to Cuba in 2011.

Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) Elected to the Texas State House with Communist Party USA support. Works closely with a major communist-influenced organization.

Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) Long relationship with the Communist Party USA. Traveled to Cuba at least twice.

Marc Veasey (D-TX) Very close relationship with the Communist Party USA.

Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) Has been involved with Democratic Socialists of America since the 1980s.

Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) Has been involved with Freedom Road Socialist Organization-connected groups for many years.

Mark Pocan (D-WI) Close to some Democratic Socialists of America activists. A long-time active supporter of Colombian revolutionary movements.

Gwen Moore (D-WI) Has been mentored by leading Democratic Socialists of America and Communist Party USA members.

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) Former Young Peoples Socialist League member. Long connection to Democratic Socialists of America.