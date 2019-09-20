2020 candidates call for elimination of cattle & asylum for the entire “world”

If you missed the marathon climate change forum, day 1, you missed a peek into our brave new world where all cow farts are gone, along with cattle ranches. If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, consider there is a call for climate change victims from “all over the world” to be given asylum in the United States.

ASYLUM FOR THE WORLD

Chris Hayes asked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) if he “Would favor expanding the asylum categories, which are enumerated, right, to include a category for people that are specifically climate — pushed out by climate?”

“I think that is absolutely something that we have to look at, and I think I would be positively disposed to that. But it has to exist all over the world,” responded Bernie.

“I mean, it’s not just people in Latin America who would gravitate to the United States. It is people all over the world. And it means that we have to deal with the crises in these countries right now so that people can possibly stay there, and we have to welcome people all over the world.”

I thought we already had asylum for the entire world.

NO MORE CATTLE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to do something about cow farts and factory farming, but Andrew Yang took it further.

“Cattle is very energy-consuming and energy-expensive,” said Andrew Yang at the climate change forum at Georgetown, “and if you project forward on what we would need to do to reduce emissions, you would want to modify Americans’ diets over time.”

He vill control vat you eat.

He continued: “So what you would want to do again is you’d want those cattle producers to have to internalize the cost of emissions… So then, what that would naturally do, and some people are going to hate this, but it would probably make those products more expensive,” he said.

Who are the Hitlerians again?

During an interview in February, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trashed factory farming and hamburgers.

“In the deal, what we talk about, and it’s true, is that we need to take a look at factory farming, you know? Period. It’s wild,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And so it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture, it’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.”