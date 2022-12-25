2023 Omnibus Bill Highlights Democrat’s Lowlights

by Mark Schwendau

If American politicians do not start listening to their constituents and following the will of the majority of the people, I fear for their future safety. The 4,155-page Omnibus Bill was put before Congress with just days to be read and passed before a Federal Government shutdown. This is not what the majority of Americans want to see happen. The bill was released around 2:00 in the afternoon ET on December 20th. It passed just three days later.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked people on his social media platform if Congress should pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill. A whopping 73.6 percent of people voted “NO”! Musk gave his opinion stating he was in favor of a small spending bill to keep things running into 2023 until a full budget bill could be worked out with the new House and Senate. He added common sense would suggest “it be the least amount required through the holidays.” He concluded that railroading a “giant spending bill that almost no one has read” is not in the people’s interest.

The Democrats’ $1.7 trillion bill raises our national debt to over 31 trillion dollars. Most of that debt ($24 trillion) is held by the taxpaying public, but five countries hold a significant portion of our debt, and those countries are Japan ($ 1.3), China ($1), but China currently holds almost 13.79% of U.S. foreign debt, The United Kingdom ($647.4 billion) but British entities hold 8.36% of U.S. foreign debt, Ireland ($334.3 billion) which is 4.31% of U.S. foreign debt and Luxembourg which as of May 2022 held $325.6 billion in U.S. Treasuries, equal to 4.2% of U.S. foreign holdings.

So what is so bad about a little raising of the National Debt? Hell, our politicians do it all the time?

All you need to do is look at a bar graph or line graph offered up over the years, and you see what is so bad. Our debt has been rising like a rocket ship to Mars for the last few years. If payment is demanded, we have nothing to back our debt but our land and people who will be forced to work off that debt.

Washington, D.C., does not have many political heroes, but one came to light recently over this spending bill and some of its 7,500 examples of needless pork project funding concealed therein. Republican James Daniel Bishop is an American attorney and politician who has served as the U.S. representative for North Carolina’s 9th congressional district since 2019. He took to Twitter this week to call out Congress on their shameful abuse of power in this bill before it was passed. Take a look at just some of that he found in earmarks within the bill:

$410 million towards border security for Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman.

$1,438,000,000 for membership in global multilateral organizations, including the UN.

$65 million for salmon.

$3 million for bee-friendly highways, & another $5 million for the salmon.

$65.7 million for international fisheries commissions.

$575 million for “family planning” in areas where population growth “threatens biodiversity.”

$3.6 million for the “Michelle Obama Trail.”

$477k for “antiracist” training from the Equity Institute.

$3 million for the LGBTQ+ museum in NYC.

$1.2 million in “services for DACA recipients.”

$4.1 million in various career programs for one of the wealthiest counties in the US (Fairfax).

“If an additional $47 billion in Ukraine funding isn’t enough for you, the bill also authorizes a “Ukrainian Independence Park” right here in DC,” Rep. Bishop notes.

$524.4 million for a DEI and “structural racism” focused NIH subdivision.

$300k per year for the Continuous Plankton Recorder

Of course, there’s a section for NDAA corrections – another gargantuan bill passed in a rush.

Gender programs in Pakistan and a $200 million for a Gender Equity Fund.

Vax injury trust fund $15.2 million, a 15% increase from last year. Rep. Bishop concludes by asking, “Anticipating a 15% increase in vaccine injuries?”

$335,000,000 to prepare for an influenza pandemic which is to include the use of surveillance tools.

$7.5 million to better understand the “domestic radicalization phenomenon,” plus $1 million for gun violence research. Rep. Bishop correctly concludes, “These research programs are often a smokescreen for violating civil liberties down the road.”

A provision that nearly doubles the 66,000 available H2B visas (temporary low-skilled workers), which is a program highly prone to abuse and hurts American workers.

$11.33 billion for the FBI.

$1.75 billion for the ATF.

$2.63 billion for US Attorneys, emphasizing J6 prosecutions and domestic terrorism cases.

$26 million for the House of Representatives Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Also included in the bill: Regulations on cosmetics, changes to horseracing rules, and the Electoral Count Act.

$286 million in Title X funding, which funds Planned Parenthood.

$70 million for minority business development – an increase of $15 million from Fy22.

$750k for the “TransLatin@ Coalition”

$2.35 million in improvement/maintenance for the Iditarod Trail

$1.5 million for the restoration of the Albany, NY City Hall.

$400k for the “Racial Justice Improvement Project.”

CONCLUSION:

I keep thinking about what would have happened to these liberal socialists if they were actively trying to break the bank of this country when I was born under President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R). Men of his caliber would have probably summoned them to the Oval Office and said something like, “You are acting un-American. I suspect you are a communist who is not putting the best interests of this country before your own. You will resign by day’s end, so nothing bad happens to you.”

He would have done this in private to each and every Democrat and Republican of the House and Senate alike.

God, how I miss those good ole days!

