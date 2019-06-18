Twenty-five years ago today, OJ, the Juice, led police on a wild Bronco car chase. He stayed in the speed limit. It was like a parade with people lining the roads.

He now has a Twitter account and is going to get some revenge. His daughter runs the account.

He is one sick puppy.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019