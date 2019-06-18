25 Years Ago Today, OJ was on a Wild Car Chase in a White Bronco

Twenty-five years ago today, OJ, the Juice, led police on a wild Bronco car chase. He stayed in the speed limit. It was like a parade with people lining the roads.

He now has a Twitter account and is going to get some revenge. His daughter runs the account.

He is one sick puppy.

