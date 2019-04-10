27 million dollars in college tuition for illegals, 0 for Gold Star families

This should be in The Onion, but sadly, it’s a true story.

New York lawmakers, four Democrats, on Tuesday, refused to advance a bill that would have provided free college tuition to the families of military personnel from the state who were killed in the line of duty.

The week before these same lawmakers voted for a $175 billion state budget that included $27 million for college tuition aid for undocumented immigrants.

Where are these peoples’ values?

It was a bipartisan bill but didn’t make it to a floor vote after some Central New York Democrats refused to vote for it. The cost was only in the hundreds of thousands.

“It’s disgraceful,” said Assemblyman Gary Finch, R-Springport. “Soldiers who lay down their lives and make the ultimate sacrifice represent the best of us. The children they love so dearly deserve access to the opportunity and promise that is the hallmark of this country. I can’t imagine what’s in your heart when you vote ‘no’ on a bill like this.”

Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said in an interview after the vote that he sensed Democrats simply didn’t want to pass the bill because it was authored by a Republican, Steve Hawley, R-Batavia.

So, it’s not just Trump they hate, it’s Republicans!

“We get so caught up in majority and minority issues here, we can’t see the forest through the trees,” Barclay said. “I don’t know how they don’t justify this.”