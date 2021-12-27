28.9% of New COV Case Are in Locked Down New York City

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again due to the omicron variant and its high level of transmissibility. On Dec. 26, 189,714 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Of those, 54,828 came from New York City. This means that 28.9% of new cases reported for Dec. 26 came from the land of de Blasio.

“I feel like this story would be framed differently if it were Florida,” noted New York Post columnist Karol Markowitz.

Florida is seeing a dramatic increase in the last week, and that appears to be getting the most attention. Meanwhile, New York City is the super spreader, despite lockdowns and masks.

The virus has a mind of its own. Curiously, no one is angry with the Chinese communists and NIAID

