29 Shot, 4 Dead in Chicago with 600 More Police on the Streets

Over 400 have been killed and more than 1,000 were shot by April in Chicago.

Chicago. The carnage takes place in two areas ruled by minority gangs. Twenty-nine were shot this weekend and 2 or 4 are dead, depending on the report.

A 4-year old boy is among the 29 shot in tightly gun-controlled Chicago, and two are dead. That is despite an additional 600 police officers sent to South and West Chicago. In less than 18 hours, 28 of them were shot.

Chicago 5 reports that a 4-year old boy was wounded in a shooting that left an adult dead and a teenager injured. The adult was a 27-year-old female who was “shot in the head” and pronounced dead at the hospital. The wounded teenager is 19. The four-year-old boy was shot in the arm and treated at the hospital.

A 26-year-old man was walking in the 7000 block of South Carpenter about 7:40 p.m. when two gunmen walked out of a gangway and opened fire, shooting him in the abdomen, police said. He later died.

Police found 35-year-old Michael Wickliffe with multiple gunshot wounds and he died.

A fight with 30-year-old Semial Sigle ended in him being shot and killed.

A 25-year-old woman was standing outside in the 4100 block of West Adams when a male walked up and opened fire, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and right arm and is recovering in the hospital.

One woman, 49-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a 311 operator was shot and killed by gang crossfire. She was honored just Saturday at a peace gathering.

Two women were shot a mile from where the Chicago’s 45th annual gay pride parade took place hours earlier.

In one case, a truck driver leaving for work said he heard fighting and people throwing bottles at each other, then shots rang out.

A 23-year old was killed in one shooting. In another shooting, three teenagers were shot — ages 14, 15 and 17.

Several of the attacks also injured multiple victims as gunmen opened fire on groups of people. Two shootings that occurred in the Chatham and Back of the Yards neighborhoods each injured three people.

A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were sitting near the shoreline in the evening when they heard gunfire and realized they were shot.

The fact is it’s not the guns, it’s the liberal/leftist policies that don’t address the gangs.

A CHICAGO PASTOR BLAMES MAYOR EMANUEL