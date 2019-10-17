2nd undercover tape at CNN has Zucker demanding Tapper nail Conway

By
S.Noble
-
0

In newly-released Project Veritas footage, we learn that CNN president Jeff Zucker went into the control room while Jake Tapper was interviewing Kellyanne Conway. He told the executive producer to “just f-cking nail her.”

Media Coordinator Christian Sierra was caught on camera saying that Zucker personally told Tapper’s executive producer to skip commercials while the host was interviewing Conway, extend a seven minute interview to 25 minutes, and “just f**king nail her.”

Jeff Zucker is CNN and no outher opinion shall prevail.

The whistleblower is now unemployed and has a go fund me page. His motivation was to do the right thing.

