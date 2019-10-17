2nd undercover tape at CNN has Zucker demanding Tapper nail Conway

In newly-released Project Veritas footage, we learn that CNN president Jeff Zucker went into the control room while Jake Tapper was interviewing Kellyanne Conway. He told the executive producer to “just f-cking nail her.”

Media Coordinator Christian Sierra was caught on camera saying that Zucker personally told Tapper’s executive producer to skip commercials while the host was interviewing Conway, extend a seven minute interview to 25 minutes, and “just f**king nail her.”

BREAKING: @CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra states 'Jeff Zucker goes into the control room while @JakeTapper is interviewing @kellyannepolls'; tells Executive Producer to skip commercials, extend 7 minute interview to 25 minutes to "just f**king nail her"#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/nccxLvtT46 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 16, 2019

Jeff Zucker is CNN and no outher opinion shall prevail.

The whistleblower is now unemployed and has a go fund me page. His motivation was to do the right thing.

UPDATE: Brave @CNN Insider Cary Poarch who is now unemployed has raised nearly $75,000 in 24 hours. Thank you all for supporting this patriot! #ExposeCNN Lets hit his goal tonight:https://t.co/ptys5hQKdk — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 15, 2019