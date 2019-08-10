2nd Woman Accused Prince Andrew, Said He Used a Puppet to Grope

Documents in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she was kept as a sex slave by Jeffrey Epstein were ordered released yesterday.

The accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed she was forced to have sex with many famous men, including Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.

A second woman has come out to accuse Prince Andrew of groping her with a puppet that looked just like him.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied it on multiple occasions.

Nonetheless, the Duke of York did have a decades-long friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The Prince showed up at parties at his Manhattan mansion or on trips to his New Mexico ranch and his private island in the Caribbean.

The released documents include the testimony of the second accuser who said Andrew, 59, fondled her breast and made sexual advances on her and Giuffre with a puppet that looked like him.

Johanna Sjoberg, who previously told the Daily Mail in 2007 that Andrew groped her while they were at Epstein’s New York mansion in 2001, was 21 at the time.

In a 2016 deposition and a 66-page brief, Sjoberg corroborates Giuffre’s account of how Maxwell recruited young women and girls under the ruse of a legitimate job. Maxwell’s real purpose, Sjoberg said, was to bring them into Epstein’s household and groom them to have sex with him. Sjoberg said in her deposition that she was threatened with punishment if she didn’t bring Epstein to orgasm.

Sjoberg also testified about her encounter with Andrew. She said Giuffre was there.

“I just remember someone suggesting a photo, and they told us to get on the couch,” Sjoberg testified in a deposition. “And so Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch, and they put the puppet, the puppet on her lap. And so I sat on Andrew’s lap, and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”