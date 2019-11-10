3 Dems hunt for Barr-Trump scandal via a WaPo anonymous rumor

Still hoping to find a crime, or just something embarrassing, three Democrat Senators filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, asking for all documents concerning a rumor that the President told Barr to hold a presser clearing him of wrongdoing in the Ukraine affair.

Senators Kamala Harris, Richard Blumenthal, and Sheldon Whitehouse filed the FOIA request on Nov. 8, according to the Hill.

In a statement, the three accused the President of wrongdoing:

“We submit this FOIA request in order to obtain communications, documents, and other information related to the president’s reported request that you hold a news conference to clear him of wrongdoing during his call with the Ukrainian president.

“[There are] serious concerns about the president’s perception of the Justice Department as a partisan political instrument and his willingness to use the power of federal law enforcement in pursuit of his own objectives.”

The President and William Barr have both denied the rumor which arose from yet another anonymous source quoted by the far-left Washington Post.

Even if it were true, there is nothing illegal in it. He could have asked Bill Barr to hold the conference and Bill Barr could have done it, breaking no laws.

FAKE WAPO CON JOB

In a statement, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said President Trump respects the independence of the Department of Justice.

“The President has nothing but respect for AG Barr and greatly appreciates the work he’s done on behalf of the country — and no amount of shady sources with clear intent to divide, smear, and slander will change that.

The DOJ did, in fact, release a statement about the call, and the claim that it resulted in tension because it wasn’t a news conference is completely false.”

President Trump called it a “Fake Washington Post con job.”

Bill Barr did not decline my request to talk about Ukraine. The story was a Fake Washington Post con job with an “anonymous” source that doesn’t exist. Just read the Transcript. The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good. We don’t have freedom of the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019