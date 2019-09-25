3 Dems Threatened to Withhold Aid From Ukraine

As we reported earlier today, Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) threatened to withhold military and foreign aid from Ukraine. Marc Thiessen reminded us of a letter the three sent on May 4, 2018.

Thiessen writes:

It got almost no attention, but in May, CNN reported that Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) wrote a letter to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, expressing concern at the closing of four investigations they said were critical to the Mueller probe.

In the letter, they implied that their support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine was at stake. Describing themselves as “strong advocates for a robust and close relationship with Ukraine,” the Democratic senators declared, “We have supported [the] capacity-building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appears to have cast aside these [democratic] principles to avoid the ire of President Trump,” before demanding Lutsenko “reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation.”