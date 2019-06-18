3 High School Athletes File a Discrimination Suit Over Transgender Athletes

Three female athletes in a Connecticut high school have filed a federal discrimination complaint against a statewide policy on transgender athletes, saying it has cost them top finishes in competitions and possibly college scholarships, The Hartford Courant reports.

It’s about time. If women don’t do something, this policy will destroy women’s’ sports.

The Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit with the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights.

Biological males competing against women is unjust, period.

In May, A biological male — Franklin Pierce University runner CeCe Telfer — won an NCAA national championship.

Telfer made history as the first publicly out transgender woman to win an NCAA track title. The Franklin Pierce University senior beat out the competition May 25 in the NCAA Division II women’s 400-meter hurdles in Kingsville, Texas. She won by more than a second, with a personal collegiate-best time of 57.53.

“And there are people who say I have the benefit of testosterone,” Telfer told Outsports. “But no: I have no benefit. I’m on hormone suppression, it doesn’t help. It’s another disadvantage. Cis women are producing more testosterone than the average trans female.

Until January 2018, CeCe competed as a man named Craig.

2016: ranked 200th

2017: ranked 390th

2018: transitioned to female

2019: identifies as CeCe Tefler and become National Champion.