3 Republicans won’t vote to give the President his constitutional protections

Senator Graham put out an excellent and reasonable resolution condemning the process in the impeachment inquiry. The full text is here. The resolution calls for the impeachment inquiry to be transparent and to proceed with a formal vote. It also demands constitutional protections for the President.

Can you guess which three Republicans do not want a transparent process and do not want the President to have his civil rights?

GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) have not yet signed onto the resolution, according to an updated list of co-sponsors shared by Graham the day after he introduced the measure, The Hill reported.

Spokespeople for the three Republicans didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether or not they would back the resolution, which formally opposes the impeachment inquiry and urges House Democrats to hold an official vote on it.

Senator Graham is exposing these people for what they are — some would say human scum perhaps?

When Graham introduced the resolution, he had 39 co-sponsors, but that quickly ticked up to 44, with only nine Republicans not signed on as of Thursday afternoon: Romney, Collins, Murkowski and Sens. Cory Gardner(Colo.), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Mike Enzi (Wyo.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Johnny Isakson (Ga.) and Rob Portman (Ohio).

Graham tweeted early Thursday evening that Portman and Sullivan had signed on as co-sponsors, while Alexander, Isakson, Gardner, and Enzi were in the list of co-sponsors released by Graham on Friday.

Not signing this shows a total lack of regard for precedent, the presumption of evidence, and due process.

House Democrats continue to take unprecedented steps in their closed-door impeachment charade.

@LindseyGrahamSC is right to expose this political vendetta against @realDonaldTrump for what it is! pic.twitter.com/4NXKVK7ECd — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 25, 2019

The resolution would need 60 votes and can’t pass in the Senate, but it’s nice to know where they all stand and who the bad guys are. Majority Leader McConnell should put it up for a vote. Let’s see Democrats reject constitutional rights for the President.