3 Texas Doctors Saw Protesters at Kavanaugh Hearing Paid in Cash

S.Noble
Author and commentator Adam W. Schindler interviewed three Texas doctors who traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday. The three doctors witnessed troublemakers being paid in cash.

Mr. Schindler has provided evidence below of the money exchange and of one paid protester getting kicked out, which you can see below.

We were also informed by NBC News yesterday by a Capitol Hill correspondent that Chuck Schumer pre-planned the outrageous protests at the hearing. Since Schumer organized the near-riots at the hearing, where did the cash come from? Which far-left groups is this useful idiot in league with?

A transcript for this video with the doctors being interviewed is available at realclearpolitics.

Mr. Schindler, who is also the President of a digital online strategy firm, provided proof with a photo.

Raucous protester being paid in cash.

Schindler provided further proof with another photo of the woman being kicked out of the hearing.

RADICAL ANTI-AMERICAN AND SOCIALIST ACTIVIST LINDA SARSOUR WAS PRESENT

He provided proof of that with a photo as well.

