3000 Migrants in Tijuana Are Missing But We Know Where They Are

Three thousand migrants have disappeared and are unaccounted for. Fox News reported this morning that only 3,000 showed up at the new migrant camp. While many ponder their disappearance and where they might be, we think we have the answer. They are pouring in at other points in the border. Sure, some went home, but not 3,000.

The only purpose of the caravan is to destroy the USA asylum law. All of them will gain entry eventually.

200 IN A DAY POUR IN AT ONE SECTOR ALONE

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 200 Central American migrants in a single day after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The three groups of migrants consisted of large groups of family units and unaccompanied minors.

All of these people will be freed into the interior within 20 days. There are no mechanisms to keep them in detention or hear their cases quickly. Some of these ‘parents’ are sex traffickers and many of the children will end up being released to illegal alien criminals in the United States.

Some are being smuggled in. At least three people were killed and eight more injured in an attempt to smuggle immigrants into California on Thursday. The truck carrying 11 people refused a Border Patrol command to stop, KGTV reported. Border Patrol had been hunting for them. They cut through a fence and engaged in a high-speed chase of 100 mph, 60 miles east of San Diego.

The vehicle became airborne and rolled down embankments and lanes of traffic.

The driver, an American, survived and is in police custody. He has been charged with three counts of manslaughter, police said.

Bernie Kerik reminds us when lying Democrats spoke the truth.

USA NATIONWIDE MOVEMENT BRINGS MIGRANT IN, NO PROBLEM IF THEY ARE CRIMINALS BECAUSE MIGRATION IS A HUMAN RIGHT

The open borders movement is nationwide in the United States and it is a communist movement aimed at destroying our borders.

At the beginning of the training session below, the moderator named Sara says, since “the law is racist and unjust”, they (the trainees) know what they must do.

At 01:34:17 or so, Sara says “migration is a human right” whether they have an asylum claim or not. They don’t care about sexuality or criminality and all can migrate. They don’t care if they have a “credible fear”, they just teach the migrants to lie about it so they can cross the border.

“No one is illegal and the world belongs to no one,” says Sara. She “believes in abolishing ICE”, not reallocating its resources. She means “abolition” in the full meaning of the word, and she is working towards the “abolition of detention” and “deportation”. She has an accent and is no American.