375 former prosecutors all tied to an EVIL GROUP claim Trump obstructed

Former federal prosecutors — 375 of them so far — signed a letter titled, DOJ Alumni Statement. It accuses the the President of obstruction of justice.

The group behind it, Protect Democracy, claims the President tried to fire Robert Mueller, limit the scope of his probe, and tried to prevent witnesses from cooperating.

The President denies all of that.

Before you believe any of it, you should know who these people are. They are the Protect Democracy Project. The members are leftists and never Trumpers.

This is a committed never Trumper group that mostly includes leftists, but also inclues alleged conservatives who hate Trump. This is the group that wrote a 106-page report entitled, The Republic at Risk: American Democracy One Year into the Trump Administration (available at InfluenceWatch).

THE LETTER SIGNED BY 375 NEVER TRUMPERS

WHAT THE LEFTISTS AND NEVER TRUMPERS SAY

The report lists examples of times that aides and advisers slow-walked or rebuffed Trump suggestions and orders, insulating him from obstruction:

Former FBI Director Jim Comey “did not end the investigation of [national security adviser Michael] Flynn, which ultimately resulted in Flynn’s prosecution and conviction for lying to the FBI.”

THE PRESIDENT NEVER DID IT

None of this happened, therefore nothing was obstructed. The President actually cooperated fully with Robert Mueller and he could have legally fired Mueller any time he wanted. If he had fired him, he was going to replace him. It’s not as if he planned to end the probe. It’s also not unusual for an innocent man to want a fraudulent investigation to end.

This entire thing is ridiculous — 375 former federal prosecutors want to prosecute the President for a thought crime? He thought about it — perhaps — but didn’t do it, and that’s a crime?

It’s another gimmick. They did this to Justice Kavanaugh.