375 former prosecutors all tied to an EVIL GROUP claim Trump obstructed

Former federal prosecutors — 375 of them so far — signed a letter titled, DOJ Alumni Statement. It accuses the the President of obstruction of justice.
The group behind it, Protect Democracy, claims the President tried to fire Robert Mueller, limit the scope of his probe, and tried to prevent witnesses from cooperating.
The President denies all of that.
Before you believe any of it, you should know who these people are. They are the Protect Democracy Project. The members are leftists and never Trumpers.
This is a committed never Trumper group that mostly includes leftists, but also inclues alleged conservatives who hate Trump. This is the group that wrote a 106-page report entitled, The Republic at Risk: American Democracy One Year into the Trump Administration (available at InfluenceWatch).
The Republic At Risk was co-published with this obscure anti-Trump group — the Protect Democracy Project — leftists mostly as we said. Check out their Twitter page to see how far left they are.
THE CAPITOL RESEARCH ORG DID THE RESEARCH ON THIS GROUP
Protect Democracy Project is headed by Ian Bassin, former associate counsel for the Obama White House. Its legal director, Justice Florence, was senior counsel to the Democratic wing of the Senate Judiciary Committee under Sen. Whitehouse. It even counts a former Weekly Standard staffer, Chris Deaton, in its ranks.
Its board of directors is well-connected to the professional Left. Ex-Obama administration official Cecilia Muñoz, for example, was senior vice president of UnidosUS (formerly the National Council of La Raza); last year she was appointed to the board of the U.S. programs division of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.
Another board member, Ricki Seidman, was called in to advise Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor used by Democrats in their attempt to derail the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh last October.
Board member Emily Loeb is a practicing attorney who also served as associate counsel in the Obama White House. Sabeel Rahman is president of Demos, which championed the passage of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) and opposed the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. And Sen. Chuck Schumer’s former chief counsel, Jeff Berman, is a Protect Democracy Project board member.
They get money from the far-left & includes some surprising members
Unsurprisingly, the group received at least $100,000 from the Hewlett Foundation’s Madison Initiative.
Perhaps more surprising is its list of advisers—which includes Evan McMullin, Mindy Finn, Defending Democracy Together director Mona Charen, and Jerry Taylor (president of the pro-carbon tax group Niskanen Center, a nominally libertarian think tank).
And if you think it’s an accident that these NeverTrump elites are advisers to a leftist group, think again: Stand Up Ideas’ own board of directors includes Yascha Mounk, a senior adviser to the Protect Democracy Project who bragged in August that “I thought democracy was in crisis before it was cool and people didn’t take that point seriously.”
This NeverTrump network is very extreme. They take money from leftists who want to rewrite the Constitution. That isn’t conservative or libertarian—it’s teasonous. As Capitol Research writes — they made a deal with the devil.
THE LETTER SIGNED BY 375 NEVER TRUMPERS
WHAT THE LEFTISTS AND NEVER TRUMPERS SAY
The report lists examples of times that aides and advisers slow-walked or rebuffed Trump suggestions and orders, insulating him from obstruction:
- Former FBI Director Jim Comey “did not end the investigation of [national security adviser Michael] Flynn, which ultimately resulted in Flynn’s prosecution and conviction for lying to the FBI.”
- White House counsel Don McGahn “did not tell the Acting Attorney General that the Special Counsel must be removed, but was instead prepared to resign over the President’s order.”
- Corey Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn “did not deliver the President’s message to Sessions that he should confine the Russia investigation to future election meddling only.”
- “And McGahn refused to recede from his recollections about events surrounding the President’s direction to have the Special Counsel removed, despite the President’s multiple demands that he do so.”
- “In early July 2017, the President asked Staff Secretary Rob Porter what he thought of Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand. Porter recalled that the President asked him if Brand was … ‘on the team.'”
- “Contemporaneous notes taken by Porter show that the President told Porter to ‘Keep in touch with your friend.'”
- “Porter did not contact Brand because he was sensitive to the implications … and did not want to be involved in … an effort to end the investigation or fire the Special Counsel.”
THE PRESIDENT NEVER DID IT
None of this happened, therefore nothing was obstructed. The President actually cooperated fully with Robert Mueller and he could have legally fired Mueller any time he wanted. If he had fired him, he was going to replace him. It’s not as if he planned to end the probe. It’s also not unusual for an innocent man to want a fraudulent investigation to end.
This entire thing is ridiculous — 375 former federal prosecutors want to prosecute the President for a thought crime? He thought about it — perhaps — but didn’t do it, and that’s a crime?
It’s another gimmick. They did this to Justice Kavanaugh.