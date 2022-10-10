Biden Condemns Russia for Retaliation Strikes

Joe Biden on Monday condemned the Russian military’s missile strikes in Kyiv and multiple regions of Ukraine. The strikes were in retaliation for Ukrainians blowing up a Russian bridge filled with civilians.
“These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden, in his statement, also called on Russia to end the war and remove its troops from Ukraine. The US won’t allow negotiations of any kind.
The president offered his condolences to the victims, calling the killings senseless. According to Ukrainian forces, at least 11 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Monday.
“They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.
That doesn’t change the fact that Ukraine blew up part of a bridge with civilians on it. It set a building on fire, and dozens of Russian civilians were injured and killed as a result.
The Hill says the missile strikes mark a dramatic escalation as Russian troops have recently been pushed back thousands of miles amid Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin has come under pressure for failing what he calls a “special military operation.”
Russia said they have not been pushed back and the Ukrainian offensive failed.
Ukraine is calling on African nations to join the war on Ukraine’s side. Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for NATO to launch a first strike against Russia. Russia has more nukes than anyone else on the planet.
“The truth shall set you free” 🙏👇#ZelenskyWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/egtYxwqAis
— David (@Stop_This_Evil) October 6, 2022
Traitor Joe’s support of Ukraine will result in 10 tens of thousands of needless Deaths. And what is the Point? Ukraine is not in the best interest of the United States. It’s really not in our interest at all. It is in the Interest of the Obama/Biden Administration’s 2014 CIA Coup to take over the Ukraine Government. Ukraine is in the Interest of the Biden Crime Family hiding the Treason and Treachery against the the United States purely for Greed and Financial Gain. So why are we really there and why is the Congress allowing Traitor Joe to wage War without a vote of Congress?
There are western reporters all over Ukraine. They never show us what they claim is happening. What they do is read off disinformation sent from US headquarters.
I think that something going on in the USA, unreported, is how many Americans now reject all major policies of our government. Lots of conservatives used to be lured into a false sense of patriotism and support every military act we took, that time is over. The corrupt GOP leaders are great assets to the democrats, by giving a sedated opposition.