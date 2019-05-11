3rd in line for the presidency Nancy needs a translator in her ancient years

A speech Nancy Pelosi made in February is making the rounds again. We believe no one has been able to translate it yet. She is third in line to the President and as such we need to know what she is talking about.

We haven’t figured out how George Washington protected the butterflies.

THIS NEXT ONE IS GOOD: SHE’S INCOHERENT AND SHE LIES

The next clip is also from The American Mirror but it’s recent.

“This week we’ll build— next week— these are, this is this week…” she said.

Speaking about healthcare bills Democrats are pushing, Pelosi said, “One of them would further stop junk bond— junk plans,” she emphasized, “that can discriminate against people,” she continued, suffering a mouth problem, “with pre-existing conditions.”

“The Trump administration stab— sabotaged once again of enrollment outreach and, uh, help and the help states set up their own markets,” she struggled to say.

“As we prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day, we’re continuing to fight and end the tragedy of,” she said, taking a deep breath and letting out a giant sigh, “maternal deaths.”

“… die from preg— preg-nancy related, uh, uh,” she said, before suffering an awkward five-second long brain freeze, standing paralyzed in front of the silent reporters. “Um, complications is the word I’m looking for,” she finally blurted out.

Watch and then check out the two clips after hers. We believe she is referring to the fake pre-existing conditions health care bill.

At one point, she attacked President Trump, Senate Majority Leader McConnell, and Attorney General Bill Barr and said, “They are here because they are anti-governance of any governent— governance role in addressing climate change, addressing the epidemic of gun viol— gun violence in our country.”

THE FAKE BILL TO TORCH REPUBLICANS

Yesterday, Democrats voted to pass partisan legislation with the purposely misleading title “Protecting Americans with Pre-existing Conditions Act.” pic.twitter.com/km6Yr8STux — Rep. Arrington (@RepArrington) May 10, 2019

In addition to being confused, she’s a bald-faced liar. They misnamed the bill and portrayed it inaccurately so they could attack Republicans who didn’t’ vote for it. Thirty-four cowardly republicans voted for it to avoid the bad publicity. This is one of the most dishonest bills we have passed out of the House. A purposefully mislabeled bill on “pre-existing conditions” meant to mislead Americans and limit choice and innovation in healthcare. Don’t believe the spin, here’s my explanation: pic.twitter.com/kQMzfIkfXN — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 10, 2019