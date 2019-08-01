4 Brutal Lawyers in Trial of SEAL Eddie Gallagher to Lose Their Medals

President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to rescind achievement medals awarded to four military lawyers who viciously prosecuted former Navy SEAL, Eddie Gallagher. Last month, Gallagher was acquitted on murder charges during his high-profile court-martial.

The lawyers put him in solitary confinement for no reason and he couldn’t properly fight his case.

Gallagher’s family accused the Navy of subverting Trump’s command as reports of insufficient meals and living conditions, increasingly difficult circumstances for visitors and phone calls, and more continue piling up – and his new confinement conditions are almost worse than in the brig, they say.

The Navy prosecution or someone connected to it is suspected of leaking information to the media to make Gallagher look bad, and the judge even had to step in and tell whoever is leaking to knock it off.

The prosecution also had no forensic evidence whatsoever.

Trump tweeted: “The Prosecutors who lost the case against SEAL Eddie Gallagher (who I released from solitary confinement so he could fight his case properly), were ridiculously given a Navy Achievement Medal. I have directed the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson to immediately withdraw and rescind the awards.

Trump added: ”I am very happy for Eddie Gallagher and his family! ”

….to information that may have been obtained from opposing lawyers and for giving immunity in a totally incompetent fashion. I have directed the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer & Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson to immediately withdraw and rescind the awards…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

Gallagher was accused of stabbing an ISIS teen prisoner (a terrorist) in Iraq shortly after he was treated by American medics due to injuries he suffered during an airstrike.

Several platoon members alleged they saw Gallagher plunge a knife in the ISIS prisoner’s neck. Gallagher’s attorneys claim he was being framed by a group of disgruntled subordinates.

Gallagher’s lawyers also argued that the ISIS prisoner could have died from his own injuries and that there was no forensic evidence to support the prosecution’s claims that Gallagher murdered him.

During the trial, another military officer with immunity said he killed the terrorist. It was a bizarre trial.

Gallagher was cleared of murder charges.

At the time, Gallagher — a 19-year-Navy veteran — was on his eighth deployment to the Middle East.

He has been awarded two Bronze Stars with V device, Meritorious Unit commendation, Presidential Unit citation two Navy Commendation medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals- one with V device, and four good conduct awards.