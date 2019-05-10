4 Heroes of Highlands Ranch, 2 Shooters & concerns about pronouns

Eight students were wounded and one was killed during a school shooting by two students with hate in their hearts. There were four heroes and one lost his life saving the lives of other students. Three students and one security guard stopped the two killers who planned a far greater tragedy.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed after charging one of the shooters during the attack. His actions allowed students to escape. He was an only child.

The father of Kendrick said he had actually discussed with his son what to do if he was ever confronted by a gunman.

“You don’t have to be the hero,” John Castillo told NBC News on Wednesday, recalling his words to his son, Kendrick Castillo.

But the younger Castillo, who hoped to study electrical engineering in college, told his dad he wouldn’t think twice about acting to save others if ever face-to-face with an armed intruder, NBC reported.

“‘You raised me this way. You raised me to be a good person. That’s what I’m doing,'” John Castillo quoted his slain son as saying.

Kendrick’s father is torn between pride and anguish.

“Selfless — that’s what my son was. And it got him killed. But he saved others,” the father said.

“Because of what he did, others are alive, and I thank God for that. … But there’s another part of you that wishes he just turned and ran, retreated, hid.”

Imagine, a young man like that is gone.

Another student, Joshua Jones, also charged the shooter and is recovering at home after being shot twice. His friend Josh Lewis said Jones’ actions were not a surprise.

“Anybody who knows Josh understands that this is very much like him,” Lewis said of Jones.

His parents issued a statement, offering sympathy for the family of Kendrick Castillo, and asking for privacy. They are grateful it wasn’t much worse.

Still another student, Brendan Bialy, a senior who enlisted into the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program, rushed the shooter and was the hero who wrestled the gun from him.

Describing a “very wild couple of days,” Bialy said that Castillo “died a legend.” He said: “He died a trooper. He got his ticket to Valhalla, and I know he will be with me for the rest of my life. Seriously, I love that kid.”

Bialy said the gunman “didn’t know what the hell hit him.”

The 8th District Marines, Marine Corps Recruiting Command said in a statement: “Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring. His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates.”

A security guard was also a hero. He confronted and apprehended one suspect in a hallway, his employer, Grant Whitus of Boss High Level Protection, has said. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock previously said one of the shooters was being restrained by a private security guard when deputies arrived.

The guard is a Marine Corps veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan and previously worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He is described as a hero.

THE SHOOTERS

The family was concerned about the pronouns.

The parents of Maya McKinney asked the courts to use the proper pronouns when referring to their transgender daughter who identifies as a male. According to the NY Post, the 16-year-old teen’s lawyers asked that the pronoun “he” be used for their client, although Maya, who likes to be called Alec, is a biological girl who has not had surgery.

It seems odd that it would be a concern after what he, actually still ‘she,’ did.

McKinney was very polite in court as he sat next to mom. District Attorney George Brauchler still hasn’t decided if he’s filing adult charges against this would-be mass killer who was responsible for the death of one student and the injuries to eight others, some very serious.

McKinney is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is due back in court Friday.

The judge doesn’t want her photo published, possibly because she’s a minor, but it is on Twitter and here and here.

The other suspect, Devon Erickson, 18, a registered Democrat, posted messages of hate towards “all these Christians who hate gays” and Donald Trump. He showed support for the hard-left group Occupy Democrats, Heavy reported.

He appeared in court with bushy hair, half painted purple [see below].

Denver 7 reported that because the suspects were under age they stole two handguns from one of their parents.

He is charged as an adult.

Devon Erickson (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)