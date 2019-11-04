4 more anonymous whistleblowers & nasty leaks on Kushner (planted?)

Cockburn at the Spectator reports that there are seven whistleblowers, with four waiting in the wings. He says the three we know about are the original anonymous CIA officer, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, and Tim Morrison, the NSC’s director for European and Russian Affairs.

We don’t know what happened to the whistleblower who was going to back up whistleblower #1 who had no first-hand information.

The other four remain unnamed but have come forward or provided evidence — allegedly.

Cockburn was told by two sources that it would put Jared Kushner in a bad position as an alleged “oversharer” with his friend, Saudi ruler, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

In a bizarre report of anonymous sources, Cockburn accuses Kushner of green-lighting the arrest of Jamal Khashoggi which ended in his death. Also, Cockburn says the sources told him that this information was used by Turkish President Erdogan to force President Trump to leave Northern Syria.

Cockburn writes:

Kushner (allegedly) gave the green light to MBS to arrest the dissident journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who was later murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A second source tells Cockburn that this is true and adds a crucial twist to the story. This source claims that Turkish intelligence obtained an intercept of the call between Kushner and MBS. And President Erdogan used it to get Trump to roll over and pull American troops out of northern Syria before the Turks invaded. Cockburn hears that investigators for the House Intelligence Committee know this whole tale and the identities of some of the people telling it. Whether any of it is true is another matter …

We should note here that there was a small force in Erdogan’s path; Erdogan was threatening to do exactly what he did for months; and President Trump has insisted he will pull out of Syria since he was on the campaign trail.

It should also be mentioned that a lot of these ‘scandals’ are preceded by selective leaks like the aforementioned Cockburn leak. Many are planted as in the case of the IRS targeting and the Russian dossier. It allows Democrats to then start talking about it. Cockburn made certain to tell the readers that Congress knows all about it and Schiff is smiling a lot these days.

Unfortunately, we live in a 24/7 news cycle leaving media dependent on clicks and anonymous sources to beef up the front page. Everything gets reported, even unsubstantiated information. All the reporter has to say is “we don’t know if it’s accurate,” and “this is what this great source said.”

In terms of Mr. Khashoggi, MBS appeared to have taken a tough stand on Khashoggi’s killers and still insists he is innocent. He has, however, taken full responsibility since it happened under his watch, as he put it. U.S. intelligence investigated and made no firm decision on whether or not MBS was directly responsible.

Eleven individuals were arrested for the killing and were labeled as “rogue operatives.” Secret court proceedings have taken place, but we don’t know the final results.

Truth and fiction continually intertwine on the pages of the print media and on air. It’s difficult to sift through it since everything is filtered through a narrow prism. What we do know is that if they throw enough of this up, some of it will stick and has.

If the President is defeated based on these reports, true or not, we will have a far-left President and perhaps a far-left Congress. Prepare for high taxes, excessive spending, and an economic disaster. Did you know that by 2025, we are on track to spend more on interest than on defense?