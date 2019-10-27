4 Outrageous Statements from Joe Biden for Saturday

We have four of the latest Bidenisms which the 2020 presidential candidate blathered on the campaign trail this week. They’re embarrassing and he needs to be told to give it up. Americans aren’t going to vote for him. The polls can’t be accurate if he’s in the lead, although the closest competition is two hard-left extremists.

Joe apparently doesn’t even know what college he went to or he didn’t know where he was again.

Sleepy Joe Biden didn’t go to Delaware State. Someone needs to tell him.

Minor problem… Joe Biden didn’t go there! #QuidProJoe can’t even remember where he went to college. Enough is enough with this charade of a campaign. pic.twitter.com/F2MHsN2WTf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2019

He outright lies in the next clip. While attempting to make an excuse for his campaign’s failure to buy the domain for their brand new outreach campaign to Hispanics, Biden blamed the Trump campaign. He claimed Trump’s people bought every Biden address.

The Trump campaign bought ‘Todos con Biden’ after Biden announced the campaign without having bought the web address. Biden claims that it would have cost $20,000 to buy the address. This was a $28 a year address.

Biden also mentioned the Cisneros campaign for President but he corrected it and said ‘Castro.’

They do both begin with ‘C.’

Finally, Biden started talking about African American voter outreach before catching himself and returning to talk about Latino outreach. Latino, Black, same difference to him.

Joe Biden called out for fumbled Hispanic and Latino voter outreach launch pic.twitter.com/gw6nb69sIC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2019

In this next clip, Biden lies about Trump.

Democrat Joe Biden lies about Trump: “He said that migrants seeking refuge in America were ‘these aren’t people, these are animals'” Trump did *not* call migrants “animals” Trump called MS-13 gangsters “animals” MS-13’s motto is “kill, rape, control”pic.twitter.com/82iEAYWItq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 26, 2019

This is what the President actually said, he was talking about these vicious transnational gangs, especially MS-13.

Here is another beaut for you:

What a disgusting answer from Joe Biden. I was unaware that white girls are allowed to speed, get intoxicated while driving or break other laws on the road without consequences but that’s apparently what @JoeBiden believes. He’s VILE for framing our heroic police as racists. https://t.co/6h2U0DJ2kY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 26, 2019