40% of Murders in One County Alone Are Committed by MS-13

Democrats are calling to abolish ICE, but essentially the Democrats have already done exactly that in their precincts. In the case of sanctuary California, the entire state has neutralized ICE. New York isn’t much better. Forty percent of the murders in Suffolk County, Long Island are committed by MS-13 gang members who operate much like Middle Eastern terrorist groups.

Forty percent is an astounding number for one suburban and rural county. The same trend is being played out in counties all over the country, primarily in the southeast and northeast at this time.

The victims are mostly young immigrants and black children. MS-13 preys on the most vulnerable.

Suffolk is only one county outside the sanctuary city of New York that has been severely affected by open borders policies.

Democrats are screaming to ‘Abolish ICE’ and like to claim the gang is not much of a problem. Many will also insist MS-13 is comprised of majority citizens although the opposite is true. Democrats have a contemptible indifference to MS-13.

According to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, the transnational crime syndicate MS-13 is a nothingburger. “[Trump] makes it sound like the biggest issue in the United States … is MS-13, a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of,” she recently babbled.

Rick Wilson tweeted, “You’re … a lot more likely to be killed in [Florida] by an opioid overdose than MS-13.”

It’s not only celebrities saying it, it’s the Democrat masses.

Here are a few of the comments from their useful idiots on Twitter:

Quit fearmongering. MS-13 is one of many gangs that law enforcement has been dealing with effectively for decades. The gang violence problem has been with us for a very long time. It’s not increasing. Cops are handling it, just as they’ve already been doing all along. Not sure what your babble is, but Ii also agree with legal not illegal. My point was that trump fearmongers and says ms-13 is a problem, when in reality immigrant crime is lower than white crime. Liar, liarl ,liar,most MS 13 are American citizens. They are a law enforcement problem. Our borders are secure, we have border patrol doing their job like any other country. You lied about the wall Mexico is not paying for it. Dems want what works border patrol asked 4 drones The left likely protects these criminals because they don’t want to call attention to the fact the members are almost all illegal aliens. They also don’t want attention on the gangs in the inner cities, cities they have run for decades. The following is one terrible story of three victims of the many in Suffolk County. via the NY Post: Nothing was left of 20-year-old Michael Banegas’ face after he was killed by MS-13 members. His killers had forced him to kneel and tied a plastic bag around his head. Suffocation was the cause of death. But Banegas’ mutilated body, found with those of three other young men in a Central Islip park in April, told a story of the gang’s savagery. Hacked with a machete, his face had no nose, no lips, no cheeks; it was just a mass of bloody tissue and broken bones. It’s unclear if Banegas was butchered before or after he died. The second victim was his cousin Jefferson Villalobos, who was just shy of his 19th birthday. The killers had left half his face, but his uncle could identify the corpse only from a tattoo on an arm — an image of praying hands clutching a rosary with the phrase, “In God’s hands.” The face of the youngest victim, Justin Llivicura, 16, was also hacked with a machete. His family noticed one of his ears was severed when they saw a video of the bodies sent to them by members of the gang… …“They weren’t part of the gang,” said a woman who identified herself as a cousin of the two men. “They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.” This happens too often in Suffolk County. The Suffolk County Sheriff, a Democrat, discusses ICE: Related