Mass Killer in Farmington

Mass shooting in front of a church with multiple people murdered. Farmington Police say a shooter killed three or four civilians, injured two police officers and wounded nine other civilians during a shooting incident in the city on Monday.

The 18-year-old shooter confronted the police and was killed.

The two officers who were injured were with the Farmington Police Department and New Mexico State Police. They are being treated for their injuries at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington.

