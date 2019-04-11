5 criminal referrals to new AG! Dems TRIGGERED!

Devin Nunes told Sean Hannity this afternoon on his radio show that there is no way Robert Mueller didn’t know there was no evidence pointing to Russia collusion. That’s shocking but very believable. The entire Russia probe seems to have been based on rumor and no evidence so far. Bill Barr’s testimony appeared to back that up.

The Democrats’ bad week has just begun. Devin Nunes isn’t finished sending criminal referrals.

Nunes sent a criminal-referral notification to Barr, alleging multiple ‘potential violations’ in Russia probe.

The ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said he and Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe are prepared to brief Barr on alleged misconduct during the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling and contacts with Trump advisers during the 2016 campaign.

The Republican House Intelligence Committee came up with the evidence for these referrals before the Democrats took over.

We now have an Attorney General who is interested in justice, and there might be a legitimate probe.

This comes as Barr testified to Congress this week that he is reviewing the “conduct” of the original FBI investigation. During the second of two Capitol Hill appearances on Wednesday, Barr said he believes “spying did occur,” and the question is “whether it was adequately predicated.”

We don’t want to sound conspiratorial, but do you think there is a timing coincidence between the Barr testimony and the Assange arrest?

TRIGGERED

Minority leader and all-around hack Chuck Schumer wants Bill Barr to take back his testimony stating that the Trump campaign was spied on. He would JUST LOVE THAT!

The Democrats wallowed and still wallow in conspiracies for more than two years now, but because Republicans want the genesis of this Russia-Trump probe investigated, they’re called conspiracy theorists.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz asked Attorney General Bill Barr if he wanted to “rephrase” what he said about the Obama administration spying on the Trump campaign in 2016. “I think the word ‘spying’ could cause people in the cable news ecosystem to freak out,” Schatz said.

Now Sen. Chuck Schumer and the rest of the Senate Democrats are calling for Barr to walk back what he said about his belief that the Trump campaign was spied on.

The triggered Schumer tweeted, “AG Barr admitted he had no evidence to support his claim that spying on the Trump campaign “did occur.”

“AG Barr must retract his statement immediately or produce specific evidence to back it up,” Chucky tweeted. “Perpetuating conspiracy theories is beneath the office of the Attorney General.” He wants Bill Barr to lie.

Yeah, only that’s not what Bill Barr said. He didn’t say he had NO evidence, and he seemed pretty certain Trump’s campaign was spied on, but he doesn’t know if it was “predicated.” TO BE CLEAR, CHUCKY! Barr’s forming a team to look into it.

Nancy Pelosi in an interview with the AP said AG Bill Barr’s Senate testimony today calls into question his independence, adding “I don’t trust Barr. I trust Mueller.” She thinks Bill Barr went “off the rails.”

Given the fact that the Russia probe just blew up, you’d think they’d lay off.

Democracy dies in darkness as the fake news Washington Post slogan goes.

Let’s investigate. Don’t Democrats want the truth?