52 shot in gun-controlled Chicago, Baltimore Mayor says install boxing rings!

Fifty-two people were shot and ten were killed in Chicago in a 72-hour period this past weekend. The conflicts centered around conflicts among gang members.

This violence is always in the same two or three geographically small areas. The police have traced this weekends’ disaster to gang rivalries.

The conflicts have a gang and narcotics component, the police said today. So why is it that Democrats only address guns?

Some Reactions

There is an easy fix. You go after the narcotics users. Forced rehab and very tough consequences for failure to rehab like a year on a farm prison like angola or good old fashioned cool hand luke chain gangs. Eliminating the demand for drugs is the only way to stop gang warfare. — Lostinpiercecounty (@Lostinpierceco1) June 3, 2019

Most of us call it an average weekend in Chicago. — Exiled at Home (@Exiledathome) June 3, 2019

Summertime Slaughter is ramping up. Not to worry, a few more common sense gun laws will fix that right up. — nopenope (@nope2thenope) June 3, 2019

THIS IS GANG VIOLENCE, NOT GUN VIOLENCE

The police chief explained they arrest the criminals but then they are immediately released and end up back on the streets.

Liberals are incapable of coming up with solutions that address the problems. They should start by closing the border and limiting the flow of narcotics and gangs.

This is gang violence and narcotics have a lot to do with it. The solutions should be directed at gangs and closing the border. Also, when they arrest them, they should punish them, not let them out.

THE NEW BALTIMORE MAYOR HAS AN IDIOTIC SOLUTION

The new mayor in Baltimore, Democrat Bernard Young, is taking the place of a corrupt mayor. The city won’t do much better under him. He is telling gangs to stop shooting one another and settle their issues with fisticuffs.

God help us.

It reminds us of former Mayor Rahm of Chicago who told gangs to take their battles down the block or some such thing.

Young is actually thinking of putting up public boxing rings so they can fight with their fists instead of guns.

Here’s the sound bite with Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young, in which he suggests that combatants go to Royal Farms Arena (formerly the Baltimore Civic Center) to fight, and settle “beefs” instead of shooting each other on the street: #gmm2 pic.twitter.com/LjcKHsYXLx — Christian Schaffer (@schafferwmar) June 3, 2019