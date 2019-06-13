550 Africans in TX in a Week, No Screenings, Just Dropped off at Buses

DHS head Kevin McAleenan said at the Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday that none of these illegal aliens are screened for diseases and that includes the Africans coming in from the Congo and other areas hit by Ebola.

Illegals are released within hours of capture and there are no screenings of any kind. Think about that.

An anonymous border agent spoke with Daniel Horowitz at Conservative Review. He said over 550 African migrants were apprehended in Texas in just one week – from May 30 through June 5. Most came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country with the worst Ebola outbreak in the world.

This is the breakdown:

Angola – 101

Cameroon – 6

Democratic Republic of Congo – 314

Gabon – 1

Niger – 1

Republic of Congo – 130

There is also a very serious outbreak of Measles in these African regions.

Overall, a record 20,274 illegal aliens were apprehended in Texas during this seven-day period. That is an annualized pace of over one million just for the state of Texas. Honduras had the highest single-country total, accounting for 38 percent of all illegal immigrants caught in the Lone Star State, Horowitz reports.

There is a serious outbreak of the Mumps in Honduras.

Venezuelans are coming in also and they have all manner of diseases because of the hellhole their Democratic Socialist country has become.

Why isn’t DHS at least screening for Ebola??? What the Hell!

All of these people will stay forever and they will vote Democrat. This is how California was transformed into a Socialist hellhole — demographics with people who aren’t assimilated and who needs lots of financial assistance.