6 Saudis detained, 3 caught filming murders at Pensacola

The mass shooting Friday morning at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida left three killed and several wounded. The gunman, who used a handgun and an extended magazine, was a Saudi Arabian military pilot trainee — Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. He was killed by a Sheriff’s deputy, according to the NY Times.

The terrorist was a 2nd Lt in the Saudi army.

The reports say federal investigators are looking at terrorism as a motive. Senator Rick Scott told Laura Ingraham on her show last evening that it definitely was terrorism.

THE STORY

Six Saudi nationals were also arrested following the terrorist attack and were detained for questioning near the scene of the shooting, including three who were seen filming the entire incident, according to a person briefed on the initial stages of the investigation.

He began his shooting spree in a classroom building. He himself was training to become a pilot, according to the NY Times.

The authorities, led by the F.B.I., were investigating to determine the gunman’s motive and whether the shooting was an act of terrorism.

The terrorist, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was one of the hundreds of military trainees at the base, which is considered the home of naval aviation. About 400 are foreign nationals.

The weapon used by Alshamrani was a 9mm Glock 45 with an extended magazine which he purchased locally. He had additional magazines with him.

It seems to us that this appears to be much more than a lone wolf, considering the involvement of at least three Saudis who were filming him. Perhaps the film was to be used for propaganda purposes.

The Screed

ABC7 reported that authorities are trying to verify an “online screed” which rants about American mistreatment of Muslims and may have been penned by the shooter. It expresses “hatred toward Americans” and dismay at U.S. support for Israel, according to the television station. AFP reported that the online comment (which was in the form of a tweet, called the U.S a nation of evil.)

Asia Intel, a group that monitors Jihadist activity, has posted screenshots of a now-suspended Twitter page that it says may have belonged to the gunman; this is not confirmed, but the top tweet matches that described by ABC and AFP, which also reported, through a source, that the FBI is investigating social media posts as well as the suspect’s affiliations, including whether he had any accomplices. The group says the Twitter page in question quoted bin Laden and al-Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki.

In his manifesto, #Pensacola shooter quoted Al-Qaeda’s Anwar Al-Awlaki (about ‘how American people are paying for decisions of rich corps’) and Osama Bin-Laden (about ‘how Americans won’t be safe while Palestine remains occupied, American troops continue invading Muslim lands’) — Asia Intel (@SouthAsiaIntel) December 7, 2019

One more tweet from #Pensacola Naval Air Station attacker’s alleged suspended Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/Kc8XSNLJgu — Asia Intel (@SouthAsiaIntel) December 7, 2019

ANTI-ISRAEL

Various reports describe the killer as rabidly anti-Israel.

The Saudi national who committed a terror attacking in Pensacola tweeted that the US is a nation of evil and he posted anti-Israel stuff regularly. He posted a Bin Laden quote. 6 Saudis were arrested today. 3 filmed the attack. I’m disgusted. They shouldn’t have been in the US… — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 7, 2019

LOTS OF SAUDIS DON’T LOVE US

Fifteen of the 9/11 terrorists were Saudi nationals.

We extend our sincere condolences for the American losses. This killer does not represent Saudi. Remember those students who sacrificed their lives drowning saving American children. They represent us.#activeshooter#Pensacola#Pensacolashooting#Saudipic.twitter.com/GhXAvct3DG — عـبدالله الخريّف (@AbdullahK5) December 6, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: 6 Saudi nationals have been arrested in connection with the Pensacola Naval Base terror attack this morning. If we cannot vet these people and monitor them properly, then training them must stop immediately! — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) December 7, 2019