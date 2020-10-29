6 shot, 3 dead in Brooklyn, NY last night, as gangs & Antifa run wild

Six people shot in a drive-by in New York City last night, and three are dead. One witness said, “Like we’re living in Afghanistan. I told my husband it’s been a war zone. It’s crazy.”

Don’t blame the police. Blame the politicians.

This took place in Brooklyn, and it’s not gun violence at its core as the media describes it. It’s gang violence. Criminals have free rein.

A 23-year-old man, who was shot in the chest, did not survive.

According to police, the group was standing outside when a white sedan with at least three men in the car fired and then drove off. All the victims were in their twenties.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related, while the search for suspects continues.

“It’s something that we’ve seen during the pandemic for the past couple of months. Every couple of weeks, there’s been a shooting around here… It has become the new normal, unfortunately,” the neighbor said.

GANG & ANTIFA VIOLENCE

The NYPD reports a 94% increase in shootings this year than last, including six over the last 24 hours.

Media reports that gun violence is out of control, but, in reality, criminals are out of control. Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio does not believe in law enforcement.

New York City is ruined. Between the overly-fascistic lockdown and the communist mayor’s love of ‘protesters,’ namely Antifa and Black Lives Matter, the city is dangerous and has nothing to offer.

It’s a ghost town except for the violence at night. Criminals run amok under the guise of protesting.

Communist-anarchist Black Bloc runs loose on the streets with no accountability. They used graffiti to send their message, “class war,” and “death to American,” something the Ayatollah would say. The media won’t report it.

Watch:

Brooklyn last night: Black bloc rioters smashed up banks and spray painted their messages on the buildings. “Death to America” and “class war” read two messages. Video by @elaadeliahu: pic.twitter.com/yXH2eoMWrK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2020