6 Times Ex-AG Eric Holder’s Conduct Was an Embarrassment

The audacious Obama “wingman” condemned Attorney General Bill Barr’s conduct during the hearing Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary and accused him of protecting the President. That was very ironic and extraordinarily hypocritical. As one who was and is an embarrassment, he should stop throwing stones at others.

The conduct of AG Barr over the last few weeks and in the hearing today has been shown to be unacceptable. I thought he was an institutionalist, committed to both the rule of law and his role as the lawyer for the American people. I was very wrong. He is protecting the President. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 1, 2019

SIX REASONS HOLDER’S CONDUCT IS EMBARRASSING, HUMILIATING IN FACT

Eric Holder called himself Obama’s “wingman” in 2013 and said Obama was his “boy.”

“I’m still enjoying what I’m doing, there’s still work to be done. I’m still the President’s wing-man, so I’m there with my boy. So we’ll see,” Holder said in an interview on the Tom Joyner radio show.

That was when he was held in contempt by the House.

2. Remember when he called the massacre of 13 soldiers in Ft. Hood by a terrorist a workplace dispute?

3. There is also his past as a gun dealer with Mexico cartels — Fast & Furious.

4. This is the former top law enforcement official who wants to pack the Supreme Court and abolish the Electoral College.

5. In October of last year, Holder told Democrats to kick their opponents.

6. In March, he was on MSNBC with Ari Melber and made a point of saying America was never great.

“That’s exactly right. And that’s what I hear these things about ‘let’s make America great again’ and I think to myself, ‘exactly when did you think America was great’?” he said on the show.