6th Round of Voting Is a Big McCarthy Fail! Heading for a 7th Vote

The fifth round of voting is over, and McCarthy lost again with 201 votes. Byron Donalds received 20 votes. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries got 211 votes since one Democrat voted ‘present’ to let the process continue.

The needle isn’t moving.

The the vote is lost already as Donalds chalks up 12 votes, and McCarthy is expected to lose a sixth vote for Speaker.

It’s getting very tiresome hearing Newsmax complain about this democratic process. Shut up, Newsmax.

The conference is heading for a 7th vote. Why?

Many Republicans in the conference feel McCarthy is being mistreated, and any talk of taking McCarthy’s name out of contention is nonsense. Congresspeople keep saying Kevin McCarthy has earned the position. He has worked hard raising money and made some concessions. However, he’s been mediocre when fighting for the causes Republicans allegedly represent.

We’ll see how it goes. It isn’t helping that most of the Republicans in the conference are trashing the 20 holdouts. They claim it’s hurting Republicans, and the holdouts are acting like children.

That doesn’t win friends or change minds. IMHO, the people hurting the conference are the Republicans bashing the holdouts.

WATCH LIVE: NEWSMAX continues its coverage of the 118th Congress, as the House Speaker vote continues for a second day. Find us on TV: https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO https://t.co/mpHpHnIPzd — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 4, 2023

Related