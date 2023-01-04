6th Round of Voting Is a Big McCarthy Fail! Heading for a 7th Vote

By
M Dowling
-
5
123

The fifth round of voting is over, and McCarthy lost again with 201 votes. Byron Donalds received 20 votes. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries got 211 votes since one Democrat voted ‘present’ to let the process continue.

The needle isn’t moving.

The the vote is lost already as Donalds chalks up 12 votes, and McCarthy is expected to lose a sixth vote for Speaker.

Byron Donalds

It’s getting very tiresome hearing Newsmax complain about this democratic process. Shut up, Newsmax.

The conference is heading for a 7th vote. Why?

Many Republicans in the conference feel McCarthy is being mistreated, and any talk of taking McCarthy’s name out of contention is nonsense. Congresspeople keep saying Kevin McCarthy has earned the position. He has worked hard raising money and made some concessions. However, he’s been mediocre when fighting for the causes Republicans allegedly represent.

We’ll see how it goes. It isn’t helping that most of the Republicans in the conference are trashing the 20 holdouts. They claim it’s hurting Republicans, and the holdouts are acting like children.

That doesn’t win friends or change minds. IMHO, the people hurting the conference are the Republicans bashing the holdouts.


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
3 minutes ago

This is the best thing that has happened in DC in 3 years.

The sabotage of the elections by the corrupt RINOs gave 19 decent people the chance to block Mc.

I hope for an effort to attract dem votes, so that the party rebellion increases. Mc drops like a rock if the effort to get dem votes materializes.

MTG and others bluffing are betting their futures on this, dem votes electing Mc or repub votes electing Jeffries will ruin them. These bluffers may be more than just bluffers, they may be participants.

RONALD HARMS
RONALD HARMS
45 minutes ago

Let the party burn to the ground. Both parties’ suck! I’m so done with the DC club.

Greg
Greg
52 minutes ago

Maybe it’s time to start doing like Democrats. Influential people could start whispering that the McCarthyites will be ‘targeted’ for voting Against the First Black Speaker of the House.

Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

Maybe it’s time for some European style democracy. Let the fists fly.

I prefer these commentators during the process.

https://rumble.com/v23syvg-badlands-media-live-coverage-speaker-of-the-house-vote-day-2.html

Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

Let’s not forget, Chris Ruddy have the Clinton Foundation a MILLION DOLLARS. They are the mini-FoxNews.

