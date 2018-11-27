7 Nooses Were Clearly Hung at MS Capitol by Democrats as a Stunt

Headlines, reports, and tweets by the media and the leftist Democrats report that seven nooses were found on the Mississippi Capitol grounds. There were reportedly accompanying “hate signs”. The suggestion is that white supremacists were trying to intimidate black voters headed to the polls as crooked Democrat Mike Espy vies against Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Tuesday’s runoff election.

The only problem is the signs point to Leftists having put them up as a stunt to make a point and get out the black vote, using hate as the motivator.

These are two of the signs:

It’s obviously a get out the vote effort.

THE LEFT WANTS YOU TO THINK OTHERWISE

The nooses are a reminder to people that Hyde-Smith made a stupid, harmless comment trying to flatter attendees by telling them she’d go to a lynching to see them.

Nooses and signs, some referring to the upcoming Senate runoff election, have been found on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol. A state spokesman says one of the signs read: “We are hanging nooses to remind people that times have not changed.” https://t.co/5DFWtuGXA4 pic.twitter.com/qMZu9OrB3H — CNN (@CNN) November 26, 2018

AND HERE’S THE TRUTH

