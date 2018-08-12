7-Xs Deported Criminal Alien Stabs a Man for No Reason in Sanctuary Cali

An illegal alien is accused of an “unprovoked and brutal stabbing” at a market in California last month. There are witnesses and other evidence. The man has a criminal record and was deported seven times.

Ricardo Velasquez-Romero, 39, who also goes by the name Eulalio Miniz Orozco, was arrested last month. He stabbed an innocent 61-year-old man in the neck at Lola’s Market in Santa Rosa on Dec. 21, a man he hadn’t spoken to.

Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Velasquez-Romero “has been repatriated to his native Mexico seven times since 2007,” a spokesman for ICE said.

“Records indicate Mr. Velasquez also has multiple prior criminal convictions, including those from felony drug and weapons charges,” said James Schwab, a spokesman in San Francisco for ICE.

ICE PLACED A DETAINER ON HIM

Schwab said ICE has placed a detainer on the suspect with the Sonoma County Jail, indicating a desire to take custody of him when released from local custody, and “continues to closely monitor the legal proceedings of Mr. Velasquez.”

At the time of the stabbing, Santa Rosa Police said the victim and the suspect had been sitting at different tables in the restaurant and had not spoken to each other.

“At one point, the suspect stood up and walked toward the victim,” the local police said a news release. “The suspect had an unknown stabbing instrument in his hand and stabbed the victim once in the neck. The suspect then fled the area on foot.”

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was in critical condition and, after all this time, by last month the victim was only in stable condition.