70% of Americans are mad as Hell

Seventy percent of Americans say they’re angry at the political establishment. An NBC/WSJ poll claims Americans are pessimistic even with the great economy. The pollsters say there is a “deep and boiling anger.”

The pollsters found Republicans are not as angry as Democrats, a reversal from 2016.

“In 2015, 39 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of Democrats said a feeling of anger at the political establishment defined them “very well.” Now, it’s 29 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of Democrats — a 10-point swing for each party, in opposite directions,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, which conducted this survey in partnership with the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies.

That’s a big swing.

Obviously, the country is very divided and it depends on who is in the Oval Office to some degree. The angst can be traced partly to the media who want to see the economy collapse so they can get rid of Trump. That explains some of the fear over the economy.

Could they be angry that their concerns about the climate have been turned into a joke by AOC who wants to get rid of cow flatulence and airplanes and Obama’s $15 million waterfront mansion that is supposed to be overrun by climate change in twelve years?

The youth are not as keen on having children, or believing in God and the accompanying values, and msot don’t give a hoot about patriotism. That all bodes very poorly for the United States which was founded on those principles and flourished under those values.

“There is an emerging America where issues like children, religion, and patriotism are far less important,” said Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies. “And in America, it’s the emerging generation that calls the shots about where the country’s headed.”

The people are angry, Democrats in particular, according to the poll, with the politicians and other insiders who have the power and the money. Could it be that is because it’s true and they also don’t listen to us?

They lied to us for nearly three years about fake collusion and obstruction, disappointing the Democrat base when it became clear it was a fakeout. Orange Man Bad is not a Putin puppet and the Democrat base was lied to for years. Meanwhile, Democrats did nothing else except obstruct.

Republicans are worried about losing it all if the Democrats take over Texas. They are also not happy with worthless RINOs who don’t seem to understand the dangers they face.

The Emperor is without clothes. We can all see that now. We’re mad as Hell!

A lot of Americans are ‘mad as Hell’ and aren’t going to take it anymore. Republicans have their Beale candidate, but Democrats don’t. So, they’re angry. What do you think?