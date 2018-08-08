In 2016, more than 700,000 foreigners overstayed their visas in one year, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The number doesn’t include those who arrived by land. Two of the Sept. 11 hijackers, Satam al-Suqami and Nawaq Alhazmi, had overstayed their visas.

As we’ve been told in the past, about 40 percent of the illegal aliens in the country are people who overstayed their visas. they come from some dangerous places.

The New York Times reported:

The highest rates of overstays were from countries outside the visa-waiver program. For example, 13 percent of the visitors from Afghanistan overstayed their visas, while nearly 11 percent of those from Iraq overstayed. The highest rates of overstays were from African countries. A quarter of all visitors from Burkina Faso and Djibouti overstayed their tourist or business visa.

Nigeria and China are in the top ten. That’s great about Nigeria with all those terrorists and China with all those Communists. Canada was at the top for overstays, followed by Mexico, Venezuela, the United Kingdom and Colombia.

There is a poor system for land arrivals. We don’t even have the numbers or records for many. It’s an easy way into the country.

ABC News reported:

The cost and technological hurdles to develop a checkout system at congested land crossings are enormous. Last year, authorities occasionally captured fingerprints from people in vehicles at three crossings with Mexico and plan to test facial recognition technology on pedestrians at two Arizona crossings with Mexico.

The government has not put money into closing the borders over the last few decades. The problem of illegal immigration not only calls for a wall, it calls for systems to check visa overstays. Neither George Bush nor Barack Obama did a thing to address this.

The overstay rate was much higher among students and foreign exchange visitors, with 4.2 percent staying after their visas expired, a decline from 5.5 percent the previous year.

The college entrance requirements are left to universities. No one is guarding the system. College mills are looking to fill their empty seats and sell visas to foreign students. There is no serious vetting of the students.

One special program called the Optional Practical Training program (OPT) under which groups “pose as education institutions in order to secure visas for tuition-paying foreign students.”

“Visa mills are those marginal educational institutions that provide visas and work permits to foreign students, but little in the way of actual schooling,” according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS ORDERED A CRACKDOWN