77% of ‘2000 Mules’ viewers: “Systematic and Widespread” Fraud in 2020

A new Rasmussen national telephone and online survey finds that 77% of those Likely U.S. voters who have seen “2000 Mules” say the movie strengthened their conviction that there was systematic and widespread election fraud in the 2020 election.

Only 19% of those who have seen the documentary say their belief in election fraud was weakened.

“Did the film strengthen or weaken your conviction that there was systematic and widespread election fraud in the 2020 election?”

Strengthen

DEM: 68%

IND: 77%

GOP: 85%

All Voters: 77%

Among voters who have seen the documentary, 78% say they would recommend “2000 Mules” to others regardless of whether or not they share their political beliefs.

That includes 84% of Republicans, 73% of Democrats and 74% of unaffiliated voters who have seen the film.

A new poll found 75% of Republicans believe there were “real cases of fraud” that changed 2020 election results. Former RNC Comms Director @DougHeye says this is “a real problem” for the U.S. “We’ve eroded our values, and Trump has obviously been the loudest ringleader of this” pic.twitter.com/UerhPg7rwB — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 1, 2021

Related