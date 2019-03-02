7k in One Week in One Sector Is Not a Crisis? Not an EMERGENCY???

Democrats, who see crises everywhere, see no crisis in letting tens of thousands of people into our country every month as a crisis. They can’t see the emergency here, even as cartels grow in power throughout our nation and the opioid crisis grows worse. Even as our workers lose out to illegals, they see no crisis but pretend they are for the American worker.
Border Patrol caught 7,000 anonymous illegal aliens in one week in one sector alone. There are many other sectors that are wide open.
#RGV Rio Grande Valley Sector #BorderPatrol apprehends nearly 7,000 illegal aliens in one week. The RGV Sector leads the nation in illegal alien apprehensions. @CBP #SouthwestBorder #BorderSecurity #AlwaysVigilant #USBP #HonorFirsthttps://t.co/Mx3Zq6WQ36 pic.twitter.com/ajDTiLkCQN
WE ARE GETTING A LOT OF CRIMINALS — RAPISTS AND MURDERERS
Nearly 3 percent of illegal immigrants in Arizona end up in state prison or jail during the course of a year — four times the rate of U.S. citizens and legal residents, according to a study by FAIR.
In New Jersey, illegal immigrants are incarcerated five times more often, and rates on the West Coast are triple that of legal residents and citizens, according to the study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform.
FAIR based its calculations on federal government reimbursements to states and localities under the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, which pays some of the costs for holding illegal immigrants in prisons and jails. To make the payments, the federal government must determine whether an inmate is definitely or possibly in the country illegally. FAIR used the number to then calculate overall incarceration rates.
One analyst disputed it but there are other studies that say the same thing. That doesn’t even consider all the illegals in state and local prisons. We don’t have numbers on that, but it’s a lot.
Common sense suggests criminals and terrorists are taking advantage of our open borders. You’d have to be an idiot to think otherwise.
Examples of crimes committed by illegals here.
State Criminal Alien Assistance Program is one of a vast number of programs that allot money to the states and organizations that perpetuate this ‘crisis emergency’. Until that money stops it is unlikely anything will change. What must be evaluated is whether or not ‘kickbacks’ are given to politicians to continue this charade. It is quite apparent these politicians only care about money they can siphon for themselves, independent of which party.
Legislation itself, and even “pending” legislation is the drive that draws money from virtually all sectors of the country. Even consideration of legislative “change” is a motivating factor in bringing in the lobbyists and boatloads of cash. There is no longer “democratic principles” that govern the country. It is entirely based upon bringing in that cash. Both parties are now mounting a campaign “against” Trump’s efforts to lower drug costs. Profits by multinationals are more important than anything else that is in the public interest. Capitalism, in its most destructive form, has become a religion that supersedes the Constitution, and even a well ordered society. Nothing else is of concern.
Wherein Capitalism should be that which solidifies and benefits society in general it has in many cases been the cause of its downfall. Wherein Capitalism should be concerned with negative impacts in the community, they are creating a Corporate culture instead. The power brokers of the Left are those Corporate Giants, and the Right, in favor of unfettered Capitalism, sanction those Giants. Is it in the long term benefit to have a select few in control of Trillions of dollars. Is it beneficial to have one man basically control around a half Trillion dollars. We see the effect, and it is in its early stages. One man, who owns one of the largest Cloud Computing companies, which makes billions, then is able to use those profits to prop up another business that loses money, and in its wake destroy a great many smaller and local businesses. The result will be that Giant Conglomerate remaining as the sole provider of community needs and wants. And, along with that, owns one of the most prestigious newspapers in the beltway, and is able to control not only products, but also “information”. It is no surprise that Both political parties are in on this endeavor.
When so few control so much it is understandable that socialism is gaining prominence among the young and disaffected. They may not fully understand the ramifications but are keenly aware something is amiss with the system as it is. Each side, and all its offshoots, will give their promises and platitudes, and those in support of each will blindly go along, and the system and its problems remain. Until those politicians themselves are help accountable nothing will change. It will only its downward spiral.