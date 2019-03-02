7k in One Week in One Sector Is Not a Crisis? Not an EMERGENCY???

Democrats, who see crises everywhere, see no crisis in letting tens of thousands of people into our country every month as a crisis. They can’t see the emergency here, even as cartels grow in power throughout our nation and the opioid crisis grows worse. Even as our workers lose out to illegals, they see no crisis but pretend they are for the American worker.

Border Patrol caught 7,000 anonymous illegal aliens in one week in one sector alone. There are many other sectors that are wide open.

WE ARE GETTING A LOT OF CRIMINALS — RAPISTS AND MURDERERS

Nearly 3 percent of illegal immigrants in Arizona end up in state prison or jail during the course of a year — four times the rate of U.S. citizens and legal residents, according to a study by FAIR.

In New Jersey, illegal immigrants are incarcerated five times more often, and rates on the West Coast are triple that of legal residents and citizens, according to the study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

FAIR based its calculations on federal government reimbursements to states and localities under the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, which pays some of the costs for holding illegal immigrants in prisons and jails. To make the payments, the federal government must determine whether an inmate is definitely or possibly in the country illegally. FAIR used the number to then calculate overall incarceration rates.

One analyst disputed it but there are other studies that say the same thing. That doesn’t even consider all the illegals in state and local prisons. We don’t have numbers on that, but it’s a lot.

Common sense suggests criminals and terrorists are taking advantage of our open borders. You’d have to be an idiot to think otherwise.

Examples of crimes committed by illegals here.

Watch: