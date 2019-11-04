8-months pregnant woman fights off home invasion with an AR-15

An eight-months pregnant woman in Florida fended off burglars in a home invasion with her AR-15, saving her husband and her pre-teen daughter. This is a story worthy of the mostly women’s channel, ‘Lifetime.’ A woman with a little help got to save the lives of her family and herself.

Jeremy King was at his home in Lithia, 25 miles southeast of Tampa, at 9 p.m. Wednesday night when two (unnamed) armed men, wearing masks and hoods, broke inside.

“As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King told Bay News 9. “I’m telling them, ‘I have nothing for you,’ and they’re like, ‘Give me everything you got.’ It became real violent, real fast.”

One of the burglars pistol-whipped Mr. King. Another kicked him. The wife heard the commotion, walked in, and had to dodge a bullet.

She went back into another room, grabbed her legal AR-15, and shot one of the intruders who later turned up dead in a ditch.

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it. [My wife] evened the playing field and kept them from killing me,” King said, noting he suffered a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, and a concussion, and needed “20 stitches and three staples in my head.”

Americans need the right to self-defense with something other than kitchen knives and pencil points.