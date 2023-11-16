8 Teens Arrested in the Killing of Teenager Jonathan Lewis

We wrote about the murder of a 17-year-old high school student named Jonathan Lewis, who was protecting his smaller friend who was robbed.

The mob of high school students who beat him to death were visible on the video of the murder, and police have arrested eight of them.

They are facing murder charges.

According to officials, all eight suspects are between 13 and 17 years of age.

Police suggested more arrests would come in the case as soon as the remaining two individuals seen in the video were identified.

At least two other people believed to have been involved in the attack have not been identified, and the police department Tuesday night planned to circulate a video of the pair with the hope someone would recognize them and come forward.

The fight was over stolen headphones and possibly a stolen marijuana vape pen that belonged to either Lewis or his friend. The friend had agreed to a fight in the alley after school, he said, but as the parties squared off, Lewis stepped in to defend his friend and was attacked.

It’s still unclear if all teens will be tried as adults, but at least four will be.

Gianni Robinson, Damien Hernandez, Treavion Randolph and Dontral Beaver — the four teens whose cases were all automatically transferred to the adult court system on Wednesday — are all 16 or 17 years old, according to an official with the district attorney’s office. They face 25 years in prison.

Because the other teenagers are younger than 16, ranging in age from 13 to 15, they must face certification hearings in Family Court so a judge can determine if they will be tried as adults.

The Family Court judge will decide if they will be tried as adults.

The media ignored the racial angle after trying very hard not to report the story at all. This was the case of a mob of black teens killing a white boy.

The police said it was not a hate crime.

