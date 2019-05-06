8-year-old boy pulls sister out of moving car saving her from kidnapper [VIDEO]

An eight-year-old boy is hailed a hero today after saving his sister from a carjacker. His sixty-nine-year-old grandmother Nita Coburn pulled up to a hospital entrance and stepped outside to help her friend into the hospital, while her two grandchildren sat in the back.

Within ten seconds of her exiting the car, Dalvir Singh jumped in the car and began to drive away.

The little boy opened the car door so he and his sister could jump to safety, but Singh grabbed her hoodie so she couldn’t leave. That’s when the little boy grabbed hold of her and pulled her with him as they jumped from the moving car.

At the same time, the grandmother, not realizing the children got out, ran alongside the car and grabbed onto the drivers’ side, but was flung off when he accelerated.

There were police in the area and the kidnapper was stopped shortly afterward. Singh is a heroin addict. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping, felonious assault for dragging the grandmother and grand theft.

“This little guy is a hero. No question,” said Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw in a statement. “He pulled his sister out of the car with no concern for his own safety. That is incredible at his age.”