8-Year-Old Mini AOC Forced off Social Media by Bullying, Doxxing, Death Threats

Mini AOC, a little 8-year old who does a perfect imitation of a dopey AOC has been bullied off social media. The bullies remain to hurt others. They doxxed her and threatened to kill the family.

Ava will not being doing any more MINI AOC content. The Left’s Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers.

For our safety and for our child’s safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts. — SickenTirade (@sickentirade) July 3, 2019

Watch her routine:

OMG 😯 An AOC mini-me! She nails it! #Priceless pic.twitter.com/CAfV8Da5d3 — Todd With Trump (@THeinrich22) April 20, 2019

More of Mini AOC:

REACTIONS

Alec Baldwin can appear on network television every week and make fun of President Trump. No problem.

An 8 year old girl appears on the internet making fun of AOC and liberals have silenced her, by threatening to kill her. https://t.co/BYvz8s2zqJ — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 4, 2019

I’ve been on Twitter long enough to remember when Milo was banned for ‘inciting harassment’ by his followers Will Twitter take any action against the @AOC followers who doxxed mini AOC’s family and sent death threats? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2019

‘Absolutely disgusting’: Little girl behind viral ‘Mini AOC’ videos reportedly targeted with harassment and death threats https://t.co/2NS9IkkFFr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 3, 2019

A sign of true authoritarianism is the inability to parody political leaders. In the case of AOC, that has happened twice. The first parody account was banned. The ‘mini AOC’ account was forced to close after leftists sent death threats to a child. Dark times. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 4, 2019

AOC mini-me has a GoFundMe page for St. Jude’s.