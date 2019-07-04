8-Year-Old Mini AOC Forced off Social Media by Bullying, Doxxing, Death Threats

S.Noble
Mini AOC, a little 8-year old who does a perfect imitation of a dopey AOC has been bullied off social media. The bullies remain to hurt others. They doxxed her and threatened to kill the family.

Watch her routine:

More of Mini AOC:

REACTIONS

AOC mini-me has a GoFundMe page for St. Jude’s.

