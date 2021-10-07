81% of UK patients who reportedly died of Covid-19 had been vaccinated

















The latest data re-published by Expose confirms throughout September 81% of the people in the UK who allegedly died of Covid-19 had been vaccinated against the disease. As in the US, the UK skewed the data. They likely hide some of it too as in the US, but they are far more transparent than the US.

ABC News reported, “More Americans have died from COVID-19 this year than from the virus in all of 2020, according to newly updated data from Johns Hopkins.” That doesn’t say much for killer Joe and it also suggests that the more we are vaccinated, the more we die, at least from this current vaccine.

Steve Deace took the Massachusetts data from September 25 – October 2 and found that 52% of the alleged COVID deaths were of vaccinated people. The vaccine doesn’t seem to last beyond 4 months which makes all of us guinea pigs as they work on it.

As the inventor of the mRNA technology, Dr. Malone says, do as non-virologist Tony says and don’t ask questions.

Of course he does. Data, schmata. Who needs to bother with actually thinking? Just do as Pope Tony says and don't ask questions.

(PS: he is not a virologist…) NYT: "Fauci says Americans should get vaccinated even if Merck’s Covid pill cuts deaths."https://t.co/ViFXK9kejI — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 3, 2021

Related















