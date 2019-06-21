9th Circuit OKs indirect cuts to Planned Parenthood! They will lose up to $60 Million

The 9th Circuit ruled in favor of President Trump this week. They okayed his new Title X rule basically cutting funding to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood, the organization that is flush with cash thanks to abortion, will lose millions of our taxpayer dollars. They will be out up to $60 million. The stay granted by the 9th Circuit is only temporary as lawsuits proceed.

Planned Parenthood does little planning and lots of aborting. It is a private organization, not public, yet it thrives on federal taxpayer dollars.

THE BACK STORY

Prior to this ruling, the President’s rules were temporarily blocked nationwide by federal judges in Oregon and Washington and statewide in California.

The 9th Circuit decision was 3-0 to allow. Trump to move ahead while the different lawsuits play out.

Clinics that receive federal family planning grants under Title X will use it for birth control, testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and cancer screenings, not abortions. None of these services will be allowed to be housed in the same buildings as abortions. Doctors in the clinics will not be allowed to directly refer patients to abortionists [called a gag rule].

The President’s administration calls this the “Protect Life Rule.”

This will not go into effect in Maryland. The state legislature will reject Title X funds instead.

Reuters reported that a three-judge panel called the rule a “reasonable interpretation” of the federal family planning law known as Title X, and said the administration was likely to successfully show it should be upheld.”

In the end, the ruling means money is reallocated away from Planned Parenthood.

REACTIONS

Planned Parenthood is infuriated. The president of Planned Parenthood, Dr. Leana Wen, responded on Twitter this morning, calling Trump’s move “unethical, illegal, and harmful to public health.”

Some of us believe it’s unethical for this private organization to get any of our tax dollars for a number of reasons. Anyone who is knowledgeable in the matter knows it is not harmful to public health. Some also feel killing the unborn is unethical.

Beto regurgitated the usual complaint that it’s against women. He added, “Regardless of income, everyone should have access to reproductive health care. Fight back by making a donation to Planned Parenthood.”

Abortion as the left defines it has nothing to do with reproductive health care.

Gillibrand said “The Trump administration’s Title X gag rule will deny access to basic reproductive health care for millions of people. I call that a violation of human rights. We will fight back.”

Planned Parenthood receives millions from Democrats in Congress and they then give huge donations to Democrat candidates.