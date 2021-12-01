Debauched Hunter Biden Joked About His Father’s Dementia with Psych

















NY Post columnist Miranda Devine’s new book, “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide,” became available on Tuesday.

It’s a bombshell.

One standout in Hunter’s laptop is the discussion of Keith Ablow with Hunter Biden about Joe’s dementia.

Hunter Biden was exchanging text messages with Keith Ablow, his therapist, and friend, in early January 2019. During a discussion of Democratic candidates, Ablow said, “Your dad is the answer” and then later quoted himself, mockingly saying, “Any man who can triumph over dementia is a giant. Think what he could do for our nation’s needed recovery.”

“You’re such an a–hole but that made me laugh out loud,” Hunter Biden replied.

Ablow again quoted himself saying, “Perhaps he can help us remember all we intended to be as a people since he can now remember his address.”

Hunter responded that his dad “doesn’t need to [know] where he lives” because “that’s the only thing the secret service get[s] right at least 75% of the time.”

In another text exchange a month later, Ablow and Hunter discuss a potential podcast where they would invite “notable people” to “talk about the traumas they have endured in their lives.” Hunter added that they could turn the podcast into an “HBO series.”

“Dad is our first guest,” Hunter said.

Ablow asked Hunter if his dad can “recall details” with the “dementia and all.”

Hunter responded that he can’t remember “much these days but since it’s all fake news anyway I don’t see the problem.”

Rob Schmitt gave a good rundown of the book and the corruption on his show last night. She found incredible evidence on the laptop. Some of what she found couldn’t be discussed on TV. The Biden family business was influence peddling and it is detailed in the book, along with the help they give our enemies to get a tighter grip on this country.

Related















