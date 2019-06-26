A 2011 SVU episode is JUST LIKE Carroll’s tale of a “playful” rape by Trump

E. Jean Carroll, an alleged Trump rape victim, who said she wasn’t raped and isn’t a victim, has given some bizarre interviews. She describes the so-called rape by President Trump as a real “exciting” time, but in one interview she contradicts herself, saying she was “too panicked to be scared.”

The media elevated the allegation into a full-blown rape by President Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room in the 1990s some time.

JUST LIKE THE SVU EPISODE

We are going to diverge for a moment to point to an SVU episode from 2011 that USSA News remembered. It’s about a woman meeting a man in the dressing room at Bergdorf’s as part of a public rape fantasy. It’s a remarkably similar story.

Go to the 42 Minute and 15 second mark. Definitely be sure to watch the scene!

Carroll isn’t describing it as a rape but the media is. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota for one, used her long interview with the oddball author to get her to say she was raped.”That’s what it was,” she told Carroll.

CNN and MSNBC have used the word rape more than 300 times since the New Yorker released an excerpt from her book detailing the alleged assault in a most fantastical way.

She is odd and appears to be bat**** crazy. During an interview on MSNBC with Lawrence O’Donnell, she explained she wouldn’t bring rape charges against the President because it would be disrespectful of the immigrant woman raped on their way to the border.

Huh?

On CNN, Carroll told Camerota the rape or whatever, was “playful,” and it was “charming,” and it “was exciting.” She also said she wasn’t scared during the incident.

Okay.

On Joy Reid’s show, she talked about lingerie boxes, concluding, “You wore lingerie in the ’90s, I’ll bet Joy.” Her gestures and facial expressions during these interviews are unusual.

To Anderson Cooper, she contradicted herself and said she was “too panicked to be scared.” She also explained that she doesn’t think of it as rape because it was “sexy.”

“I think most people think of rape as sexy,” she said. Anderson Cooper wisely jumped to commercial.

She has really destroyed her credibility. Democrats have too. Why do they keep throwing these ridiculous frauds at us???

Watch: