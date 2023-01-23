A 35-Year-Old Teacher and Coach Died Suddenly In Front of His Class

A beloved 35-year-old middle school teacher, Jacob Sanchez, collapsed in front of his class and died in early January.

Staff members conducted CPR on Jacob Sanchez, 35, who was a coach and teacher at Devine Middle School in San Antonio, according to KSAT-TV.

“The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later reported that Sanchez died of a heart attack.”

Principal Kandi Darnell was with him just minutes before he collapsed. “He seemed fine and everything seemed fine,” she said.

We aren’t allowed to talk freely about this, so we can’t rant and insist the government start collecting autopsy data. This young man was athletic and died suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack. That is becoming all too familiar.

THE PFIZER SCIENTIST WHO THINKS THE VACCINE CAUSES HEART ATTACKS

We don’t know if he was vaccinated, although Internet reports say he was. The school didn’t appear to require it. If it’s not the vaccine, what is causing all these sudden adult deaths that are now excess deaths? We need research to rule out the vaccine if nothing else.

Pfizer scientist Chris Croce told Project Veritas Journalist in 2021 That They Were Already Testing For Links Between Their “Vaccine” and Myocarditis pic.twitter.com/YvVF4q2I4C — SF Bay Area Patriot (@DBoggss510) January 14, 2023

Related