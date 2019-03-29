A Democrat Says Creepy Uncle Joe Kissed Her Without Permission

Former Nevada state Sen. Lucy Flores wrote an op-ed for New York Magazine’s “The Cut” Friday afternoon, accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual harassment.

The case dates back to 2014 when she was running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat. As she was about to address a crowd at a November 1st rally, Biden came up behind her, smelled her hair, and kissed her head.

He put two hands on her shoulders and she froze, wondering why the U.S. vice president was touching her. This is the creepy passage:

I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?”

He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused.

There is a Spanish saying, “tragame tierra,” it means, “earth, swallow me whole.” I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience.

That’s typical of stories about creepy uncle Joe. He’s just creepy.

We believe her because we were told by Democrats that we have to believe the woman.