A Half-Capitalist Country by David Reavill

William Galston, writing for the Brookings Institute, recently wrote an article entitled: “The US Is Still A Capitalist Country.” I think he was half right. At least parts of America are capitalist, but there is real doubt about the other half.

There are large swaths of America where free enterprise is at least frowned upon, if not actively discriminated against. That discrimination usually takes the form of increased regulation and taxes. But don’t take my word for it. Take the word of those companies fleeing high tax, high regulation cities and states for areas that are more friendly to business.

I was reminded of this again last week as Tyson Foods announced they would move from Chicago to Arkansas. The move is a significant step for any corporation, one that takes months of planning and the dedication of a substantial portion of a company’s resources.

Anyone who has moved residences knows how difficult moving can be. Just imagine a corporate-level move. Companies must transition everything from their mailing address to IT Equipment and bank accounts, and of course, their employee must also relocate. As announced last Wednesday, Tyson will take the better part of the year to prepare.

Years ago, citizens would view this move as the significant blow to Chicago’s economy that it is. Millions of dollars of tax revenue are walking away from the city. To say nothing of the hundreds of high-paying jobs of people who also pay taxes to the city and state. Those jobs are also going.

And yet the mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, casually sits back as if nothing is happening. It’s all just part of the long list of companies leaving her city, joining such significant companies as Boeing, Caterpillar, and the giant Hedge Fund, Citadel.

Although diplomatic, each of these companies has laid out the reasons for their departure. It’s a toxic concoction of high taxes, high regulation, and, don’t forget, high crime.

Recently Chris Kempezinski, CEO of McDonald’s, the hamburger people, outlined this hostile business climate in Chicago and listed the three major companies leaving: Boeing, Citadel, and Caterpillar. As if to say those companies weren’t going? Mayor Lightfoot famously replied that Kempesinski needed to “get educated before he spoke.” Another indication that Mayor Lightfoot listens to all her constituents except her business constituents.

However, the politician most hostile to his business community is likely Governor Gavin Newsom of California. In the middle of an oil crisis, when the price of a gallon of gasoline in California just topped $6, Newsom is now calling for additional taxes on oil companies. As if the price of California gas wasn’t high enough.

Put yourself in the shoes of Chevron CEO Mike Wirth. Your company has been in California for over a century. Yet California is the most difficult of all states to do business. You must provide a unique “California Blend” of gasoline that you can only refine and sell in California. The Governor just announced that all new cars sold in the state beginning in 2035 must be electric, thereby eliminating your product. And now he calls for a special “Windfall Tax” aimed directly at Chevron.

How long do you think Chevron will remain in California? As they join California’s list of ex-pats. On that list are such significant companies as Hewlett Packard, Oracle Systems, and Charles Schwab & Company.

Like Chicago’s list of movers, these are major companies, all of which will be impossible to replace.

Newsom and Lightfoot know this. They know they are sentencing their state or city to a declining future. And they don’t care. Better to make the cheap sensational headline today than to take the tough stance of fighting crime and lowering anti-business regulation.

With instant communications, Newsom or Lightfoot can pick up a microphone, and a dozen TV, Radio, and Internet outlets will broadcast their argument around the country. But have you ever heard of Mick Wirth, CEO of Chevron? Or David Calhoun, CEO of Boeing? Probably not. Wirth, Calhoun, and dozens of other CEOs are trying to present the other side of the argument, but they are absent from the national dialogue and without a voice.

We currently have a group of politicians running roughshod over their state and city’s business environment—driving businesses out of their communities, making their current existence so unbearable that business move elsewhere.

The actions of these politicians will result in fewer jobs and less tax revenue in the future. But to them, it doesn’t matter. They will be out of office, long gone when the consequences come.

Today, these politicians have found an easy target, “big, bad business.”