A man walked into St. Patrick’s Cathedral with two gasoline cans, lighter fluid, and BBQ lighters when he was stopped by a security officer in the cathedral. The officer asked him what he was doing and the man said he ran out of gasoline and was looking for a shortcut.

We kid you not!

He surrendered without incident and the NYPD said his car did have gasoline.

The police are not sure what his intentions were, though we can guess. They are probably saying that because if he’s emotionally disturbed, his intentions could be unknown.

Marc Lamparello, 37, of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., who may be emotionally disturbed, was confronted at the historic church on Fifth Avenue about 7:55 p.m., authorities said.

“As he enters the cathedral, he’s confronted by a cathedral security officer who asks him where he’s going, informs him he can’t proceed into the cathedral carrying these things,” Miller said. “At that point, some gasoline apparently is spilled onto the floor as he’s turned around.”

“It’s hard exactly to say what his intentions were. But I think the totality of circumstances, of an individual walking into an iconic location like St. Patrick’s Cathedral, carrying over four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters, is something that we would have great concern over,” Miller said.