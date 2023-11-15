A Story About Barbara and Newsmax’s Greg Kelly

This site is a fan of Rob Schmitt’s and Greg Kelly’s shows on Newsmax. Greg Kelly is also on the radio. A person I know – Barbara – frequently calls into his radio show. She’s a fan of his and is politically and religiously active on Long Island.

On the 13th, she called into Mr. Kelly’s radio show and talked about Israel, which she strongly supports. One of the quotes she noted was from Golda Meir, who said, “The world hates a Jew who hits back. The world loves us only when we are to be pitied.”

All these years later, it’s still so true, and I can’t figure out why. New York is heavily Jewish, and I worked with many Jewish people. Like everyone else, there are some who aren’t nice like Chuck Schumer, but overwhelmingly, they are the nicest, most good-hearted people. I think people who hate them just don’t know any.

People get annoyed that they always mention the Holocaust and not other pogroms, but look what’s happening. Jewish people I worked with would mention it, and I thought they were being silly, but no, they weren’t.

So, this is why I will always support Jews and Israel. I don’t agree with the leftist politics, but they are good people.

Barbara mentioned this website on his show right after talking about Israel because that’s where she read about the tragic story of a boy in Las Vegas who died protecting a smaller friend. He died at the hands of the mob.

It’s hard to believe a mob could kill this good young man who did nothing wrong, believed in peace, and loved his fellow man just because he wanted to protect a friend. America is losing its way.

As an aside, Barbara has met Mr. Kelly and said he’s just a terrific person. It doesn’t surprise me that a son of Ray Kelly’s is a terrific person. His mother is probably special, too. Ray Kelly was a terrific law enforcer. It’s a kindness and it takes courage to enforce the law.

I did want to correct one thing that was said during the show. Everything she said was accurate, but I never explained to her that the Facebook page I was on was not mine. It was called Capitalism and was owned by a Libertarian named Michael. I don’t know if he wants me to mention his name, but his nickname was Michael RinoRemover.

He created or found the best memes I’ve seen anywhere.

Michael had just under a million followers and a million active users. We were shut down the day after election day, 2016. The site had been up for about a decade, and Facebook stopped new users from signing up at about 942,000 users.

We had gotten warnings from them, but most were fraudulent. They hated the memes and would often warn us over accurate quotes. They called satire fraudulent. I posted about eight articles a day on his site and would end up with a hundred thousand people on my site daily as a result. That sure changed. There’s nothing like FB to get followers. Conservatives need reach, and social media and browsers have turned against conservatives — except for Twitter.

I also had a FB site named Independent Sentinel without any warnings, and Michael had three others without any warnings – that I know about. All were taken down.

One was a hilarious site that his mother ran with non-political humor. They took that down, too. When we tried to appeal, we received no response. The reason given for Capitalism’s takedown was vague: “It doesn’t meet our standards.”

They even took my personal site down, claiming I wasn’t a real person. I am up again, but don’t put much on it.

We all know now what FB standards are: far-left fact-checker and government-approved.

Yesterday, Barbara talked to him about “the parallel between the biblical tower of Babel and the false language that our society has constructed to confound our communication into babble!

“We are constantly having terms, redefined, or new terms, invented out of nowhere.

“This new language is itself what it claims to remedy…. It is racist, sexist and hate-filled. It is illogical, unscientific, and discriminatory.

“God confounded and confused the language of the proud and arrogant descendants of Noah; we have taken it upon ourselves to be God… To define right and wrong, good and bad, and then to construct a language intended to support invented world order.”

My main point in all this is Greg Kelly is a down-to-earth, sincere person who loves his country and gives a platform to the everyday person. He is also nice to everyone. I very much appreciate that.

